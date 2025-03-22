Lamar Jackson teases fans about his acting debut with Raising Kanan

Lamar Jackson is making his acting debut with popular crime drama series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." According to reports, the Baltimore Ravens star player will feature in an upcoming episode of the ongoing Season 4 of the series.

Jackson will play the role of "E-Tone" in the "Raising Kanan" series and shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

Jackson talked about his character in the caption:

"“I’m so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan. My character, E-Tone is a deadly, dangerous character- you don’t want to get on his bad side!”

Jackson has been the fans' favorite for his remarkable outings in NFL matches, and now fans cannot wait to see him on the big screen.

His last season with the Ravens was unforgettable, one of a kind, with him recording his career-best of 4,172 yards in passing. He was the PFWA NFL Most Valuable Player of the Year in 2024, receiving the award for the second straight year.

Although "Raising Kanan" would be his acting debut series, he has previously appeared in television shows. Jackson starred in "Celebrity Family Feud" in 2019. Moreover, he also graced the cover page of Madden NFL 21 video game.

50 Cent shares his excitement about Lamar Jackson in "Raising Kanan"

American renowned rapper 50 Cent, one of the executive producers of "Raising Kanan" is excited to watch Lamar Jackson in the series. On Friday, on Instagram, the rapper posted pictures featuring Jackson's character in "Raising Kanan" and captioned the post:

"Yes I’m turning it up notch @new_era8 in Raising Kanan we sucker free ! Lamar Jackson. BOOM. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @50centaction."

Raising Kanan is a crime drama television series created by Sascha Penn. It has completed three seasons, and the fourth one is running. The next episode of Season 4 will be released on Friday.

