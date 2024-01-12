Lamar Jackson has been under massive scrutiny ever since he entered the NFL as a versatile quarterback from Louisville. At first, conversations around his best position made the headlines with scouts and analysts unsure of his strengths. This was followed by doubts about the quality he possesses, especially after seeing NFL teams pick four quarterbacks - Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen - ahead of him at the 2018 NFL Draft.

He’s played the game like there's something to prove every single season.

Cut to 2024, Jackson has already bagged an NFL MVP award and boasts a career record of 58-19. What’s more, he is tipped to win his second MVP award after leading the Baltimore Ravens to the AFC’s top seed for the second time in his career. This begs the question: Does he still have something to prove? Jackson thinks so.

Talking about the NFL MVP race this season with Tom Brady and Jim Gray on the Let’s Go! podcast, Jackson said that he still needs to prove his doubters wrong.

"I definitely do have that chip on my shoulder," Jackson said. "I haven't accomplished what I wanted to yet, so that's why that chip is still on my shoulder. I want that Super Bowl. That's the accolade that I really want so bad. … I feel like we have the team to do it. We have the guys in the building, coaching staff, training staff, equipment guys, we got everything we need right now."

Lamar Jackson and Ravens eye overcoming NFL Playoff hurdle

Unlike previous seasons, Baltimore is in much better shape with Jackson leading the pack than the infamous 2019 season, where they were beaten by the Tennessee Titans 28-12 at home.

Jackson acknowledged all the noise about his 1-3 record in the playoffs, but he's determined to put an end to that narrative.

"Just focus on whoever our opponent is; just study them like there's no tomorrow. Because this year is different. People are always talking about the playoff record or whatever people are always talking about, that's going to be different. I'm ready. I'm really excited to be in the postseason again and healthy," Jackson said.

The Ravens are expected to make it to the AFC Championship game, as they have a genuine shot at creating history on home turf.