"I hit him up" - Lamar Jackson urges Ravens to poach Jaire Alexander as CB looks for new home

Jaire Alexander is looking for a new team after being released by the Green Bay Packers last week. And already, Lamar Jackson seems intent on recruiting him.

During Day 1 of the Baltimore Ravens' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, the two-time MVP implored general manager Eric DeCosta to sign the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback:

"Go get him, Eric! Love all our corners, don't get me wrong, but go get him, Eric!"

He also revealed that he had reached out to his former collegiate teammate at Louisville:

"I hit 'em up, yeah, I hit 'em up. You don't know. You never know with Jaire."

Ryan Mink @ryanmink LINK Lamar Jackson on Jaire Alexander: “Go get him, Eric.” Lamar says he’s reached out to Jaire.

The defending AFC North champions, however, are not the only team to pitch for Jaire Alexander. Last week, Kay Adams urged the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers' most notable rivals, to do "the funniest thing" and sign him after years of fierce battles (from 03:29 in the video below):

“He gets a chance to play the Packers twice a year... I would love Jaire to stay in that division. You just got to join forces with quarterback Justin Jefferson and see how that goes.”

Meanwhile, USA Today's Mike Pendleton pitches another divisional rival in the Chicago Bears:

"Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are the core of this team's secondary, but it feels as if Tyrique Stevenson could be playing for job security, and the presence of Alexander could bring the best out of the young corner."

Panthers ruled out as free-agency destination for Jaire Alexander

Another team that makes plenty of sense for Jaire Alexander to join is the Carolina Panthers. They have already uncovered a future cornerstone in Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn, but the rest of the room could use an upgrade.

Head coach Dave Canales was asked about the possibility of signing him during the team's mandatory minicamp last week. He responded:

"I don't know that for sure, but we're always open to the chance of just bringing great players in here to create that competition. But right now, we have to take all the information in... It's gotta be the right fit for both sides."

Joe Person, beat writer for The Athletic, implied that while the Panthers would be wise to upgrade their secondary, neither Jaire Alexander nor fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey might be on their radar.

Instead, according to him, likelier options include safeties Julian Blackmon, Marcus Williams, and Justin Simmons. The organization met the first two in March, while the latter, like Ramsey, previously played under current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

