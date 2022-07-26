"I don’t care if he wins the league MVP 12 times" - NFL coach makes bold claim regarding Lamar Jackson's ability as a quarterback

An anonymous NFL defensive coordinator believes Lamar Jackson needs to exercise caution as he thinks they will never win a Super Bowl with him under center. Speaking to The Athletic, the DC provided the following brutal assessment of the Ravens shot-caller's abilities as a signal caller, saying:

“If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game. He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s really a good football player, but I don’t (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times - I don’t think he’ll ever win one Super Bowl as a quarterback."

The anonymous defensive coordinator continued, and was perhaps trying to suggest that the quarterback should consider a change of position:

"He’ll maybe win one as a football player, but not as a quarterback. So many games come down to two-minute, and that is why they have a hard time advancing even when they are good on defense. Playoffs are tight. You have to be able to throw the ball, and he is just so inconsistent throwing the ball. It is hit or miss.”

Jackson has seen many of his contemporaries land huge contracts. Last week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray signed a massive $230.5 million deal.

Supporters of the Ravens quarterback insist that he deserves a contract that surpasses that of Murray. Nonetheless, such a deal would require the Ravens to cough up over $50 million a season.

Jackson is in the middle of an ever-evolving quarterback market

Oakland Raiders v Baltimore Ravens

The fact that Lamar Jackson has allowed his rookie deal to enter into a fifth year has surprised many NFL insiders. His contract situation has dragged on despite most contract work having been completed around the league.

The quarterback market is shifting rapidly and $50 million a year will soon become the norm. This is substantiated by the Cleveland Browns stumping up a fully guaranteed $230 million contract to land Deshaun Watson.

With the increase in cap room and global financial trends, NFL contracts are only going in one direction. This suggests that the Ravens will only benefit from giving the quarterback his bag sooner rather than later.

Jackson will eventually put pen to paper on a new deal, and it will come as no surprise if he becomes the league's highest paid player.

