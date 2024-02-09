Lamar Jackson cemented his case as the 2023 Most Valuable Player during the Baltimore Ravens’ final two regular season games. He helped dominate the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 with 23 completions for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and zero picks.

A week later, he torched the Miami Dolphins with five touchdown passes in a 56-19 dominance. By then, it wasn’t a question of if but when he would get his second MVP trophy. However, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared that Jackson got 49 out of 50 first-place votes. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got that one vote.

This revelation had one football fan commenting:

“They just had to ruin it”

Another NFL Honors viewer said:

“Didn’t realise Josh Allen’s mom got a vote”

Here are other reactions to Lamar Jackson missing out on one vote to become a unanimous MVP.

There are only two unanimous MVPs in NFL history. Tom Brady was the first, after tallying 3,900 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 2010. Nine years later, Lamar Jackson followed suit, finishing with 3,127 passing yards, 1,206 rushing yards, and 43 total touchdowns.

Therefore, if not for that vote for Allen, Jackson would have been the first NFL player to win multiple MVP awards unanimously. But given that there are no tangible criteria for MVP, it’s easy to build a case for other players who had a magnificent season.

Josh Allen had 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns throughout the regular season. More importantly, he helped the Bills turn a 6-6 record into a division title and the second seed in the AFC playoffs.

Likewise, Offensive Player of the Year winner Christian McCaffrey and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not get first-place consideration. McCaffrey had 2,023 yards from scrimmage, including a league-leading 1,459 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Hill had 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. It’s his second consecutive 1,700-yard season.

Lamar Jackson thanked the Ravens for getting his contract done

This moment wouldn’t have happened for the Ravens if another NFL team traded for Jackson during the 2023 offseason. The former Louisville standout made that request public after the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on him.

Eventually, both sides finalized a contract extension after Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal. Jackson pulled off the contract last April without hiring an agent.

Hence, he thanked the Ravens for meeting his value with a contract he deserves. The investment paid off when they reached the AFC Championship Game for the first time in Jackson’s career.