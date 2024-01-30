Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens squandered the opportunity to fight for the Super Bowl title on Sunday. This was Jackson’s chance to create history after a near-perfect NFL season that made him the front-runner for the 2023 NFL MVP award this year. Instead, the Ravens fell short against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 in the AFC Championship game.

With all eyes on MVP-bound Jackson, it was Patrick Mahomes who stole the limelight from Ravens. The Chiefs quarterback put up a classic playoff performance as the underdog going into the AFC Championship game. Baltimore failed to match up to the intensity shown by the opposition as the Chiefs grabbed the lead early and never looked back.

The Chiefs’ defense took care of Jackson, who went 20-for-37 with 272 yards, a first-quarter touchdown, a second-quarter lost fumble, and a fourth-quarter interception into triple coverage in the end zone while trying to come from 10 down. Jackson had seen everything. It was game over there.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson fell short once again fans and analysts questioned the 2019 NFL MVP’s ability to perform on the grandest stage of all, including three-time Super Bowl winner Shannon Sharpe.

“I believe there’s still a chance that Lamar can get to and win a Super Bowl because he has that kind of ability. But in big moments, Lamar Jackson has yet to show up when the team absolutely needs him to,” Sharpe said during ESPN’s 'First Take' on Monday.

"And that’s the thing, a lot of times what makes these great quarterbacks historically great — when you take an aspect away, when you take the running game away, we’ve seen (Peyton) Manning, we’ve seen Brady, we’ve seen Mahomes, we’ve seen other great quarterbacks go win those type of games. Yes, you are a run-reliant team first, but if Lamar Jackson is to be believed as what he is, he’s got to win this game," he added.

Lamar Jackson and Ravens' uncharacteristic performance vs Chiefs led to shock defeat

Ravens’ shortcomings on Sunday left Jackson frustrated on the sideline after a critical end-zone interception he threw to Deon Bush. Jackson slammed his helmet on the sideline in disgust shortly after the play as Baltimore trailed 7-17 with 6:54 left.

While the Ravens defense led by Roquan Smith did phenomenally well to limit the Chiefs, Flowers' ill-timed taunting penalty, roughing-the-passer calls of Mahomes, and Smith's unnecessary roughness was a reflection of their undisciplined display on the night.

Expand Tweet

Jackson and Mahomes met for the first time in a playoff game where many thought the Chiefs quarterback would falter on the road as the No. 3 seed. But there’s something different about Playoff Patrick that keeps the opposition at bay. As Sharpe rightly points out:

“You’ll never probably see Kansas City as vulnerable in the postseason as you had them coming into this game. (The Chiefs are) gonna make moves; they’re gonna get better wide receivers, they’re gonna get more speed at the linebacker position. This was your best chance.”

As playoff struggles continue for Jackson and the Ravens, the front office is expected to evaluate the roster carefully in the offseason with head coach John Harbaugh. Too many changes could hamper Baltimore's upward trajectory, but with Jackson leading the pack, the Ravens will be going all-out in 2024.