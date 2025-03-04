Lance Zierlein's mock draft: Analyst projects Raiders passing on Shedeur Sanders in favor of Georgia star

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has released his second 2025 NFL mock draft, and the biggest shock comes at the sixth pick, where he has the Las Vegas Raiders passing on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Instead, Zierlein has the Raiders taking Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker. This is the first mock draft that the analyst has released after the NFL scouting combine.

Zierlein suggested that with minority owner Tom Brady now being more involved, the Raiders would look for players with passion and leadership qualities.

“With Tom Brady in the mix, look for the Raiders to start targeting prospects known for leadership and a love of ball -- guys like Walker,” he wrote in his analysis.

Jalon Walker played three years for Georgia and really shone in the 2024 season. He had 61 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries for the No. 2 ranked Georgia, earning him the Butkus Award for best linebacker in college football. He finished his college career with 12.5 sacks and 90 tackles.

In Zierlein’s first mock draft, he had Walker going number 13 overall to the Miami Dolphins. Walker had his measurements taken at the NFL scouting combine this past weekend but did not participate in workouts. He is expected to participate in drills at Georgia’s pro day on March 12.

Zierlein’s mock draft has Shedeur Sanders falling all the way to pick number 29, where the Cleveland Browns will move up from number 33 to secure their quarterback of the future.

“Sanders's slide is over, as the Browns flip their No. 33 overall pick and an additional selection to the Commanders in order to take a swing at a QB of the future," the analyst wrote.

In mock draft 1.0, Zierlein had penciled Sanders to the Las Vegas Raiders. The "slide" could be an effect of recent happenings as questions arise about Sanders’s non-participation in the NFL scouting combine and his responses when speaking with the media.

Sanders will be able to improve his draft stock when he participates in the Big 12 Pro Day, scheduled to be held from March 18 to 21. The draft expert replied to a fan who tweeted on X in response to his mock draft and said, “Shedeur Sanders will not fall that far down lol”.

“Could very well be out of 1st," the analyst wrote. "Nobody wants to deal with all That. No special traits so it could be hard to go 1”

The analyst added:

“After talking to teams, I'm pretty sure that the odds of him falling out of the first round have gone way up. Can't find any teams who like them. It's more of a media and fan thing than a football team thing.”

Zierlein has Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter going to the Tennessee Titans at #1

Lance Zierlein's mock draft featured Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter going first overall. Abdul Carter has a foot injury that raised eyebrows prior to the Combine, but the NFL.com draft analyst does not think it will affect his draft stock.

The analyst predicts that the Cleveland Browns would draft Colorado's Travis Hunter at number 2. By drafting Sanders later in the first round, the Browns would reunite the pair once again. Hunter and Sanders played together in Jackson State and transferred to Colorado when head coach Deion Sanders moved. Hunter caught 92 receptions for 1,152 yards from Shedeur Sanders last season.

