  Landon Dickerson injury update: Eagles G suffers brutal hit after being carted off during open practice

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 11, 2025 15:30 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Landon Dickerson injury update: Eagles G suffers brutal hit after being carted off during open practice (image credit: getty)

Landon Dickerson has been front and center in the Philadelphia Eagles' rise to prominence. The Pro Bowl left guard has hardly missed a beat since he was selected in the second round in 2021.

However, there was cause for concern after an open practice session on Sunday. Dickerson was carted off the field following an apparent leg injury, and was aided off the gridiron and taken indoors.

Dickerson will undergo an MRI on his knee on Monday to assess the damage, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN also reported that the injury occurred late in that two-hour training session at Lincoln Financial Field. Dickerson hit the ground and remained there for several minutes as his teammates gathered around. It left the crowd of about 50,000 stunned.

What's next for Landon Dickerson and the Eagles?

Landon Dickerson is a key player of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Florida State Seminoles and Alabama Crimson Tide product was instrumental in Saquon Barkley's record-setting 2025 season.

Dickerson's talents are well-documented as he's made every Pro Bowl roster since 2022. He's one of just five guards to achieve that feat, along with Chris Lindstrom, Joel Bitonio, Joe Thuney and Quenton Nelson.

Philadelphia replaced Dickerson with Brett Toth after the injury. Toth will likely remain in the role pending the perennial Pro Bowler's recovery. Dickerson will wait for the results of his MRI scan, which will determine how long he'll be away from the game.

The Eagles have preseason games against the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets to maneuver. Nick Sirianni's team started the preseason with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The backups thrived in the game, and will hope for more chances.

They'll start their Super Bowl defense with a regular-season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys. The team is looking to replicate the Kansas City Chiefs' achievement of back-to-back Super Bowl wins, and hoping that Dickerson can contribute in some capacity.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
