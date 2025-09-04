Landon Dickerson’s wife Brooke hypes up Eagles lineman in uniform ahead of Cowboys clash

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson's wife, Brooke, took part in a recent social media trend.She shared a photo with her husband and added snaps of Dickerson in his Eagles uniform. She added the winking emoji to the caption and the reel, showing her approval of his gameday look.&quot;Love me a man in uniform 😉,&quot; Dickerson wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooke's post comes as the offensive lineman is set to take the field on Thursday. The reigning Super Bowl Champions will open the season versus their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.Dickerson spent most of training camp recovering from a knee procedure he had in the offseason. While he has been cleared to play, he dealt with a back injury earlier this week that kept him from practicing. However, he is expected see action on Thursday.Landon Dickerson's wife Brooke kicked off season with Eagles' partnersPhiladelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson is set to start his fifth NFL season. As he prepares to help his team defend its Super Bowl title, his wife, Brooke, is getting ready to show her support.The partners of Philadelphia players enjoyed an &quot;EaGals&quot; brunch together. They took in the sights of the city and enjoyed gourmet food and time together before the campaign starts.Brooke shared a glimpse from the event. The partners were gifted Eagles apparel and Brooke showed a custom printed shirt that featured Dickerson's No. 69 jersey.&quot;Can’t wait for season to start with these girls!!&quot; Brooke wrote on Instagram on Saturday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLandon and Brooke first met when they were student athletes at Florida State University in May 2017. Brooke was part of the volleyball team while Landon played for the football team. Landon proposed in 2021 on the beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The couple got married in March 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina.