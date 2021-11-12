“Handle ya business. Meet you in the Super Bowl" - Odell Beckham Jr.'s former teammate Jarvis Landry eyes SB matchup

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially free from the clutches of the Cleveland Browns. The 29-year-old receiver has signed a one-year deal with the LA Rams, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Beckham Jr. joins the Rams and gives Sean McVay and Matt Stafford another weapon on the offensive side of the ball as the franchise goes all out to win the Super Bowl this year.

Landry sends message to Beckham Jr.

After the move became official, the former Miami Dolphin and now former teammate of Beckham Jr. took to his Instagram to share his thoughts. "Meet you in the [Super Bowl]," Landry wrote.

Both Landry and Beckham Jr. have been best friends since they shared the field during their college days at LSU. The two were reunited in the NFL thanks to Cleveland, but things did not work out for Beckham Jr. and the Browns as the franchise decided to ship him off.

With the addition of Beckham Jr., the Rams are now one of the favorites for this year's Super Bowl, which is taking place at their own stadium.

Equipped with receivers such as Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee, the Rams were already a potent offense even before the signing of Beckham Jr. They have scored 28 points or more, five times this season.

Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. https://t.co/AX6vM4mWXw

Beckham Jr. gives Stafford another star receiver, which could lighten the load on Cooper Kupp. If opposing defenses try and double Kupp, then that should leave Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods in single coverage to go about their business.

It is now no secret that the Rams organization feels they are right in the "Super Bowl bubble" after their latest piece of business. Last week, the Rams signed veteran linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos, and now with the addition of Beckham Jr., the Rams have star power in every department.

Pressure is now on the Rams to make good on their desire to win the Lombardi Trophy. Essentially going "all in" this season, LA have put all the good eggs into one basket and have moved some serious draft captial to do so.

It remains to be seen whether Matt Stafford can keep all of his receivers happy. Kupp is his undisputed number one receiver, and Beckham Jr. will be fighting for targets.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

One thing is for sure, Jarvis Landry is happy for his friend and would welcome the challenge of meeting his former LSU teammate in the NFL's biggest game of the year.

Edited by Piyush Bisht