  • Lane Johnson's fiancée Kelsey quotes Taylor Swift recapping weekend with Eagles star ahead of TNF clash vs. Cowboys

By Bethany Cohen
Published Sep 02, 2025 18:51 GMT
Lane Johnson's fiancee Kelsey quote a well-know Taylor Swift song

Lane Johnson's fiancee, Kelsey Holmer, recently reflected on the last month of summer. Holmer shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from her adventures with the Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle in August.

She included a few lyrics from Taylor Swift's song, "August," to describe how she felt about the month ending quicker than expected.

"August slipped away 🎣☀️💞," Holmer wrote on Monday.
Part of the photos were a fishing trip and a cookout with some of Johnsons's teammates, including fellow lineman Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata.

It was a summer of celebration for Johnson and Holmer. After celebrating the Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl win in February, they got engaged in April.

Lane Johnson's fiancee Kelsey Holmer celebrated the end of training camp

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is headed into his 13th NFL season. He is coming off winning his second Super Bowl ring with the franchise and is looking to repeat this season.

As training camp and the preseason schedule ended, Johnson's wife, Kelsey Holmer, celebrated the start of the new NFL campaign. Holmer shared photos of a visit to training camp to support Johnson and the team. She also counted down the days until the home opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Training camp ✔️ See y’all at the Linc in 2 weeks!🦅," Holmer wrote on Instagram on Aug. 22.
Holmer celebrated a reunion with fellow Eagles significant others at an event called the "EaGals" welcome brunch. It was an opportunity for them to come together and show support for each other and the players.

As the reigning Super Bowl champions, Philadelphia will play in the first game of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday. The Eagles will raise their 2025 Super Bowl banner and will face their NFC East foe, the Dallas Cowboys, in the Week 1 matchup.

