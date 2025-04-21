Lane Johnson sends 2-word message to Cam Jurgens as Eagles center signs $68,000,000 contract extension 

Philadelphia Eagles veteran right tackle Lane Johnson expressed his support for teammate Cam Jurgens with a social media message. This is after news broke of the center's massive contract extension.

Johnson has been a cornerstone of Philadelphia's offensive front since 2013. Jurgens just secured a four-year, $68 million extension, making him the second-highest-paid center in NFL history. He joined the Eagles as a second-round pick in 2022, specifically as the planned successor to now-retired Jason Kelce

On Monday, Johnson shared the news of Jurgens' contract extension on his Instagram Story.

"Let's go," Johnson said.

Lane Johnson IG Story about Cam Jurgens

The $17 million per year figure surpasses anything Kelce earned during his legendary 13-year career with Philadelphia. Kelce's earnings averaged around $6.8 million annually, with his highest salary coming in his final season at $14 million, according to The Mirror.

Eagles' succession planning with Cam Jurgens sets NFL standard

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

SI.com reported that general manager Howie Roseman is already seeking Lane Johnson's input on potential draft picks who might eventually replace him.

This collaborative process mirrors exactly how Cam Jurgens landed in Philadelphia in the first place. As SI.com described:

"Not many organizations - if any - get input from a player in evaluating their successors. Roseman was wise enough to understand that nobody knows the position better than the player playing that position."

Head coach Nick Sirianni emphasized this approach:

"Well, the next step of that is being able to dive into what that player is thinking. So sometimes that, hey, what this player was thinking on this play was this, this is what we taught him on this play.

"But to have the guy in there ... to watch that tape to show the standard of what something looks like and say, 'hey, this is exactly the way we want this play to look like here.'"

Cam Jurgens spent his rookie season learning from Kelce before playing guard in his second year. When Kelce retired after the 2023 season, Jurgens moved to center and excelled, earning a Pro Bowl selection while helping Saquon Barkley rush for 2,005 yards during their Super Bowl-winning campaign.

With Jurgens now locked in through 2029, the Eagles continue building their identity around a formidable offensive line.

