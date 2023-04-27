Laremy Tunsil draft day debacle: Story of how Texans Pro Bowler turned it into a NFT

One of the most bizarre draft day moments in NFL history came in 2016 right before tackle Laremy Tunsil was drafted.

The top prospect from Ole Miss was sabotaged hours before hearing his name called by the Houston Texans going 13th-overall in the draft.

Shortly before the draft began, a video of Tunsil smoking weed out of a gas mask surfaced online. He later told Deion Sanders that somebody hacked his account and posted the video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tunsil lost out on millions of dollars as he was selected 13th after the Ravens were set to pick him sixth overall.

During last year's draft, Tunsil tweeted that he would be minting a "1 of 1 NFT" of the infamous gas mask.

Tunsil tweeted:

"For the past 6 years, I've been asked about this moment. The gas mask. I've spent 6 years trying to do rather than say - on the field and off the field. Fall 2021 I spoke with @complex for the first time about this moment and today, the day before #draftday."

Laremy Tunsil @KingTunsil78 For the past 6 years, I've been asked about this moment. The gas mask. I've spent 6 years trying to do rather than say - on the field and off the field. Fall 2021 I spoke with @complex for the first time about this moment and today, the day before #draftday For the past 6 years, I've been asked about this moment. The gas mask. I've spent 6 years trying to do rather than say - on the field and off the field. Fall 2021 I spoke with @complex for the first time about this moment and today, the day before #draftday

"I'm officially moving on and putting this moment in the past. I'm minting a 1 of 1 NFT of the infamous gas mask video to be listed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @lastprisonerprj which supports those incarcerated for cannabis offenses."

Laremy Tunsil @KingTunsil78

I'm minting a 1 of 1 NFT of the infamous gas mask video to be listed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit I'm officially moving on and putting this moment in the past.I'm minting a 1 of 1 NFT of the infamous gas mask video to be listed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @lastprisonerprj which supports those incarcerated for cannabis offenses. I'm officially moving on and putting this moment in the past.I'm minting a 1 of 1 NFT of the infamous gas mask video to be listed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @lastprisonerprj which supports those incarcerated for cannabis offenses.

Laremy Tunsil earned himself a lucrative contract extension this offseason

Laremy Tunsil during Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans

While it seemed like a nightmare for Laremy Tunsil on draft night, he's had a great career in the NFL and the incident hasn't affected his career.

In 2019, Tunsil was traded to the Houston Texans. The following season in 2020, he signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension with $57.85 million guaranteed.

This past offseason, Tunsil signed a three-year deal worth $75 million that included $50 million in guaranteed money.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Per Saint Omni, #Texans star LT Laremy Tunsil is once again the highest-paid tackle in NFL history, securing a 3-year deal worth $75M with $50M fully guaranteed and $60M in total guarantees. The blindside protector does a true reset on the market. Tunsil represented himself. Per Saint Omni, #Texans star LT Laremy Tunsil is once again the highest-paid tackle in NFL history, securing a 3-year deal worth $75M with $50M fully guaranteed and $60M in total guarantees. The blindside protector does a true reset on the market. Tunsil represented himself. https://t.co/pEC68BRPSu

Through seven seasons, Tunsil has already cashed in $70.3 million. After his current contract, he will have earned $163 million in 11 seasons. Tunsil has made three Pro Bowls in his career, all with the Texans.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Laremy Tunsil and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes