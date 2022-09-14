"Very difficult for you to pay $40 million to a guy that you don't know has long term viability" - Larry Fitzgerald reveals the real reason why Ravens are hesitating to break the bank for Lamar Jackson

If ever there was a right time for Lamar Jackson to send a message to the Baltimore Ravens, it was Week 1. The 2019 MVP did exactly that. Over the weekend at the MetLife Stadium, the Ravens went up against the New York Jets and ran away 24-9 winners.

And it wasn't just on the back of Jackson's run game either. In fact, he rushed for just 17 yards against the Jets as Baltimore registered the fewest rushing yards in a game (63) since he took over as quarterback. However, he threw for three touchdowns and finished with a 98.3 passer rating.

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, however, still isn't convinced. On the Let's Go! podcast this week, Jim Gray asked Fitzgerald whether not having an agent was a factor in the Ravens failing to come to a contract agreement with Lamar Jackson.

Here's what Fitzgerald said:

"I don't think it has much to do with him not having an agent as it does the kinda way he plays the game. If Pat Mahomes didn't have an agent, if Kyler Murray didn't have an agent if Josh Allen didn't have an agent, if Russell Wilson didn't have an agent, those guys would still be able to have the contracts that they have."

The former Cardinals receiver explained what he thinks is playing on the minds of the Ravens front office:

"Lamar Jackson plays a style of football that has been great, it's been electrifying it's been a playoff quality brand of football and MVP quality brand of football but history has shown us if QBs run the football, eventually their body's gonna break down."

He continued:

"History has proven that if you run around, guys eventually will catch up to you and they will do damage to your body. And to be able to tie $200 million-plus into somebody who plays a style of the game that you just know it's not sustainable, it's very difficult for an organization to fork over that kind of capital."

When put this way, it does kind of make sense. However, not paying a player based on something that has yet to happen seems unsound logic.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens fail to come to an agreement

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens v New York Jets

Lamar Jackson reportedly set Week 1 as the unofficial deadline to reach an agreement with the franchise. It was speculated that Jackson turned down a five-year extension worth over $250 million with $133 million guaranteed.

The extension on the table would've run through the 2027 season and would be worth more than Russell Wilson's contract in terms of guaranteed money. Wilson signed a $245 million contract extension with the Denver Broncos earlier this month. According to reports, Jackson wanted a deal more on par with the fully guaranteed contract the Cleveland Browns handed Deshaun Watson.

Chris Mortensen @mortreport Sources: Lamar Jackson rejected a Ravens' 6-yr contract offer with $133 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is more than Russell Wilson ($124 million) and Kyler Murray ($103.3 million) but well short of the $230 million fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got. Sources: Lamar Jackson rejected a Ravens' 6-yr contract offer with $133 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is more than Russell Wilson ($124 million) and Kyler Murray ($103.3 million) but well short of the $230 million fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got.

As things stand, Jackson will play out the fifth-year option in his contract and make a reported $23 million this year. The Ravens host the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the season. It will be interesting to see how Jackson performs against another AFC East side.

