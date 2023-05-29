Las Vegas Raiders tanking for USC QB Caleb Williams? Exploring the fallout from the Jimmy Garoppolo failed physical

Jimmy Garoppolo has reportedly failed his physical with the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran quarterback signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract, with $33.75 million guaranteed in the offseason. His contract, however, has been reworked as the Raiders removed his $11.25 million signing bonus. If Garoppolo is unable to pass a physical before Week 1 of the season, the Raiders can void the contract without any penalties or financial obligations.

Garoppolo underwent foot surgery in March and is still in the process of recovery. The question arises as to what options the Raiders have if Garoppolo is not cleared to play.

What are the Las Vegas Raiders options if Jimmy Garoppolo isn't cleared?

Aside from Jimmy Garoppolo, the Las Vegas Raiders have three quarterbacks on their roster. Brian Hoyer is the only one with NFL experience, entering his 15th season in the league. He has made 76 career appearances, starting 40 games. Hoyer has surpassed the ten-start mark only once in a season and has thrown for 10,668 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions, with a completion rate of 59.4%.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected Aidan O'Connell, a former Purdue Boilermakers quarterback, in the fourth round. O'Connell had a productive college career with 9,219 passing yards, 65 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in 33 appearances, completing 66.7% of his passes.

Chase Garbers, an undrafted free agent from 2022, is also part of the Raiders' quarterback options. In college, Garbers played in 36 games, starting 33, and threw for 6,580 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions, completing 62.4% of his passes. He brings a dual-threat capability, adding 1,174 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Finally, there have been rumbling that Tom Brady, who recently acquired a minor stake in the franchise, coming out of retirement to play for the Raiders. While the credibility of this rumor is uncertain, it is a situation worth monitoring.

Could the Las Vegas Raiders wind up tanking for Caleb Williams?

While there is uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Las Vegas Radiers, Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be cleared for training camp and be the team's starting quarterback at the beginning of the regular season. The Raiders possess significant offensive firepower, including All-Pros Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, and their defense is expected to improve. While drafting Caleb Williams would address many of their quarterback issues, it is improbable that the Raiders will have the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

