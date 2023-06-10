Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams preseason tickets: All you should about prices and schedule 

On Wednesday, the NFL made available the full preseason slate for all the franchises. The Las Vegas Raiders play their second preseason game against Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders will face three opponents in the preseason before beginning their 17-game regular season campaign against the Denver Broncos on the road on Sept. 10. The Los Angeles Rams are their opponents in their second preseason game.

The two teams have faced off against each other twice in the last three preseasons. Before the preseason game, the Raiders and Rams will also work together in Los Angeles during their training camp. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19.

Tickets for the Raiders vs Rams game typically cost $183.

Las Vegas Raiders full preseason schedule in 2023

The dates of the three preseason games the Las Vegas Raiders will take part in have been announced in addition to the teams and venues where they will be contested. The Raiders' three opposition are all members of the NFC.

The team will undertake combined workouts for their opening two exhibition games. The San Francisco 49ers will play in Las Vegas first, before the Raiders will travel to play the Rams in Los Angeles.

The team will only play one preseason contest at home in the summer, with the other two contests taking place away from home, due to Las Vegas' nine home contests during the regular season.

Preseason Week 1 vs San Francisco 49ers, Aug. 13 at 4:00 pm ET

Preseason Week 2 vs Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 19 at 9:00pm ET

Preseason Week 3 vs Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 26 at 8:00 pm ET

Los Angeles Rams full preseason schedule in 2023

In preparation for the regular season, the Los Angeles Rams will play three AFC West opponents during the 2023 preseason, starting with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

However, Sean McVay must get the group ready by having them play three exhibition games against teams from the AFC West before they meet their NFC West counterparts.

Rams Newswire @RamsNewswire

ramsnewswire.com/rams-expected-… #Rams are expected to have joint training camp practices with the Raiders and Broncos ahead of their preseason games. #Rams are expected to have joint training camp practices with the Raiders and Broncos ahead of their preseason games.ramsnewswire.com/rams-expected-… https://t.co/0ijtlbSZNx

Preseason Week 1 vs Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 6 pm PT

Preseason Week 2 vs Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Aug. 19, 6 pm PT

Preseason Week 3 vs Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 26, 6 pm PT

