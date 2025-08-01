  • home icon
  Late Colts owner Jim Irsay's $12,000,000 Carmel estate with golf course views put for sale [Photos] 

Late Colts owner Jim Irsay’s $12,000,000 Carmel estate with golf course views put for sale [Photos] 

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 01, 2025 10:46 GMT
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty
Jim Irsay (Image Source: Getty)

Jim Irsay, the late owner of the Indianapolis Colts, house is on the market and up for sale. The property in Carmel, Indiana, is listed for around $12 million with Century 21 Scheetz.

The luxurious property spans over 9.4 acres and shares a border with Crooked Stick Golf Club, a renowned golf course designed by Pete Dye, which hosted the PGA Championship in 1991.

Irsay’s estate has six bedrooms and a main residence spread over 25,843 square feet. It has 12 bathrooms and central air conditioning. The golf course-facing venue also boasts two guest homes, a covered patio and stone exteriors.

Fox59 reporter Kit Hamley shared pictures of the property on X/Twitter:

"DEVELOPING NOW: Beloved Colts Owner, Jim Irsay’s vast Carmel estate is now on the market. Century 21 Sheetz just listed the property around 5 p.m. today. DETAILS: List Price $12,000,000 9.4 gated acres Borders Crooked Stick Golf Course Photo credit: The Addison Group."
It comes with several other favored amenities such as a breakfast bar, a sauna, an indoor pool, a built-in bookshelf, a tennis court, an outdoor pool, a children’s play area, an elevator, a full nanny’s quarters with kitchen, a basketball court, a home theater, seven fireplaces and two expansive primary suites. It also features a private par-3 golf hole.

Jim Irsay died in his sleep in May at the age of 65. Following his death, the Colts’ ownership was transferred among his three daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson.

Indianapolis Colts to induct Jim Irsay into Ring of Honor

Jim Irsay will be inducted into the Ring of Honor during the Colts’ season-opening game. The NFL team announced the news in June.

"There was no bigger advocate for the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana than our dad, Jim Irsay. It's only fitting that he now joins the other amazing Colts legends in our Ring of Honor who contributed so much to our franchise and our community over the past four decades," a joint statement released by Irsay’s daughters read.
The Colts will start their new season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 7. Last season, the Colts narrowly missed a spot in the playoffs.

They wrapped up last season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish with an 8-9 record.

How do you think the Indianapolis Colts will fare next season? Can they finish with a winning record and make the playoffs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Veer Badani
