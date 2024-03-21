Latest on Cam Sutton: Lions release CB over disturbing domestic battery allegations with NFL player on the run

Disturbing allegations surfaced against Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton on Wednesday, March 21. Florida Police issued an arrest warrant over his alleged involvement in a domestic violence case.

With the NFL player on the run, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told ESPN that police have been unable to locate the cornerback since the arrest warrant was issued.

Sutton is alleged to have fled the scene after the incident took place.

Lions release Cam Sutton

One day after the news came to light, the Detroit Lions announced on social media that they have officially released Sutton.

The Lions did not go into detail regarding Sutton's domestic violence case.

Everything we know about Cam Sutton's domestic battery case so far

Per ESPN's report, the incident occurred on March 7, a full two weeks before the news came to light. Sutton is alleged to have assaulted a woman and fled the scene of the crime.

The victim reportedly suffered several injuries on her body, according to the sheriff's office. An arrest warrant was then issued against Cam Sutton.

However, the former Lions cornerback has since been evading authorities. In an interview with MLive, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said:

“He’s been ducking us. Our deputies have exhausted all leads. He’s got vehicles and a home nearby and he hasn’t been there. He’s turned off his phone.”

Sutton joined the Lions last season after six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Given the gravity of the situation, it appears highly unlikely that Sutton will suit up for an NFL team in the near future.

While the NFL has not yet launched an investigation into the matter, the league generally waits until the authorities have finished their own investigation before meting out discipline to its players.

The Lions will certainly take a little bit of a hit when it comes to Cam Sutton's contract. Per Sportac, if Sutton is released immediately, the NFC North team will take on $19.2M of dead cap, as a result losing $6.54M in cap space. But if the Lions release the former cornerback after the 1st of June then they carry $12.6M cap into the month.

Detroit does have an out, though. They could claim breach of contract over Sutton's alleged domestic violence case. However, the legal ramifications will have to play out for the franchise to go down that road.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as news trickles in.