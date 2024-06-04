Latest on Henry Ruggs III: Jailed former Raiders WR lands new job in prison

Henry Ruggs III was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol in August 2023 and was sentenced to three to a maximum of 10 years in jail. He crashed into Tina Tinter, a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman, in her car in November 2021.

The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver entered a guilty plea to one count of driving while intoxicated by alcohol or a controlled or illegal substance, which caused Tinter and her dog to die. His blood alcohol content was 0.16 and he was reportedly traveling at 156 miles per hour.

According to KLAS 8 News Now, Ruggs is currently working at the Nevada Governor's Mansion in Carson City, earning $2.50 an hour. He is reportedly tagged as a community trusty prisoner while still serving his term at Stewart Conservation Camp.

In addition, the former Alabama wide receiver accrues work credits that might reduce the 10 years that could be the maximum punishment for his crime. That isn't applicable, though, until after he has completed the three-year minimum term.

As per the Nevada Department of Corrections, an individual designated as a "community trusty" has a minimal likelihood of escaping when employed in the community and a limited possibility for misbehavior.

One of the few prisoners situated at the Nevada Governor's Mansion in Carson City, according to Teri Vance, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Corrections, was Ruggs.

Henry Ruggs III has expressed remorse over the tragedy caused

Henry Ruggs III showed feelings of sorrow and regret for his involvement in the accident that killed Tina Tintor and her dog after receiving a prison sentence in August 2023. He claimed that he let those who had faith in him down.

The former first-round draft pick expressed regret to the victim's family as well.

"To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering that my actions have caused you, your family, and those who knew Ms. Tina and Max. I let my family, my teammates, and those who believed in me down with my actions,” Ruggs said during the court hearing last year.

Henry Ruggs III was a three-year member of the Alabama Crimson Tide college football team from 2017 to 2019. His side won the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ruggs was the first wide receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft after declaring for the draft. The Las Vegas Raiders selected him with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The wide receiver concluded his first campaign in the NFL with 26 catches, 452 receiving yards, and a pair of touchdowns in 13 games. That was the only full season he played for the Raiders until his arrest during the 2021 season, in which he featured seven times.

Ruggs participated in 20 games overall during his two seasons in the NFL and he finished with 50 catches for 921 yards and four touchdowns in 19 starts.