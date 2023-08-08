Latest on Jonathan Taylor's injury: Colts HC Shane Steichen sets record straight 

Shane Steichen has the latest on Jonathan Taylor's injury. Per the new head coach, the star running back is rehabilitating his injured ankle. As a result, he's not been in camp in any capacity yet, but Steichen would like to see him play before camp ends. The running back is also embroiled in a dispute with team owner Jim Irsay over a requested trade.

George Bremer @gmbremer

“Would like to see” Taylor practice before the end of camp. Shane Steichen says Jonathan Taylor is rehabbing his ankle. His absence today is rehab related.“Would like to see” Taylor practice before the end of camp. #Colts

Irsy and Taylor met and after the meeting, the star running back requested a trade publicly. Irsay declined this request, stating that he wasn't interested in accomodating it. He then mentioned putting Taylor on a non-football injury list, which could void his contract.

Nevertheless, all of this appears to be totally unrelated to Taylor's absence from camp. Some stars miss camp to hold out for a better contract or for their demands to be met. If Taylor was healthy, he might do that, but he's not and therefore, that is the main reason he is absent, per Steichen.

This is an ongoing saga with a lot of layers. Normally, there's no injury involved with a trade request, which throws another wrinkle into this situation. The team owner usually doesn't get involved with the media in these disputes, either.

Will Jonathan Taylor be traded?

Jonathan Taylor is in a contract year. His rookie deal, presuming the Indianapolis Colts don't pull any shenanigans with the injury list, will end after this season. The back will be a free agent, but he is interested in playing his final contracted season for someone else.

Jonathan Taylor wants out of the Indianapolis Colts

Jim Irsay says he won't trade Taylor, but it can't be ruled out. A disgruntled player doesn't always get their request, but it does happen. Several teams would be interested in making a deal if the running back were available, so Irsay and company may have something to consider.

As it stands, he has not been traded and no deal is imminent. That could change, but it still seems more likely than not that Taylor remains a Colt for this season and then leaves via free agency.