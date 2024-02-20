Latest on the Zay Flowers investigation: Ravens WR gets clarity on alleged domestic violence incident

The Baltimore County Police have officially closed the investigation pertaining to an alleged domestic violence case against Zay Flowers. The Ravens rookie will face no charges in the case, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The incident in question centered around a report from a woman who was alleged to have suffered domestic abuse.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why was Zay Flowers under investigation?

In her complaint, the woman told the police that she was physically assaulted and that the attack "left her with multiple bruises."

Per WJZ, the police received the report against Flowers on Jan. 21. They reportedly reached out to the wide receiver's lawyers, who stated that he "would not avail himself at this time" in reference to the report in question.

Authorities then suspended the investigation on Feb. 16 and dropped all charges a week later.

Fresh documents that have come to light, per CBS News, state that the woman alleged that the player's brother had drawn a firearm. However, she refused to identify the player in question out of fear. The police then conducted searches across social media to ascertain who she was with at the time.

The woman, who was later contacted by Baltimore County police, turned back on her comments after reaching out. She did not disclose additional details, adding that there were no further issues with the person involved.

All we know so far is that a 911 call was made by the woman on January 16, though the transcript of the call states that the woman said it wasn't an emergency with the response: “No, that’s OK, thank you.”

Per CBS News, an officer was dispatched to the scene after the call. The woman in question then told the officer that she had not contacted the police.

Maryland lawmakers have since demanded that the contents of the 911 call be made public.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further details.