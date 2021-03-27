NFL: Marshon Lattimore arrested for possessing a loaded handgun

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Thursday night in his hometown of Cleveland for possessing a loaded gun that was believed to have been stolen, according to Cleveland police. Lattimore was booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail after being arrested.

Lattimore was a passenger in a vehicle that police stopped for multiple traffic violations at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. During the time of the stop, the New Orleans Cornerback was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, which was later found to have been stolen from the city of Euclid, Ohio.

More on Saints’ CB Marshon Lattimore being arrested for a loaded and stolen handgun:https://t.co/oxq4eHM4RQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Two of the additional passengers, Kenyon Moon and Maurice Walton, were arrested on charges of having a weapon while under disability. The driver of the car, Carl Willis, was also arrested on a charge of improper handling of the firearm in the vehicle.

How will this incident affect Marshon Lattimore's NFL career?

Marshon Lattimore, 24, is one of the several NFL standouts to come through Cleveland’s Glenville High school – a public-school powerhouse in Cleveland’s East Side.

Lattimore is one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks at the moment. Having spent his rookie contract years with the Saints, Lattimore is in the final year of the rookie deal. Lattimore has been selected to 3 pro-bowls already. The former Ohio State University product was selected by the Saints in the 2017 NFL draft. Lattimore quickly made his name in the NFL and was named Defensive rookie of the 2017 season.

Marshon Lattimore has been part of the Saints' long playoff runs over the past couple of years. Now that he will be out of his rookie deal, these charges will hamper his shot at making a comprehensive deal in the future. Many teams will look at the above mentioned incident and question the character of the player.

Updated report from https://t.co/7kfXULppj1: Marshon Lattimore’s arrest on gun charge in Cleveland was ‘misunderstanding,’ attorney says https://t.co/DSisyunXpz — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 26, 2021

There were plenty of rumors of a trade for Marshon Lattimore this offseason. However, after this incident, his price in the trade market will be affected and his value in the free agency will most certainly go down.