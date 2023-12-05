Lawrence Taylor reveals why he was ‘pissed’ at Bill Belichick getting Giants DC job

Lawrence Taylor is one of the greatest defensive players of all time and Bill Belichick is one of the greatest head coaches of all time. At one point, the former was very unsure of the latter. Belichick worked with Taylor's teams and got his first defensive coordinator's job coaching the eventual Hall of Famer.

On Tom Brady's podcast, Taylor admitted that he did not like Belichick's at first. In fact, he was very upset that the coach even got the coordinator's position.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New York Giants legend said to Brady:

“I never thought Bill Belichick was going to make it because when when Bill Parcells gave up the defensive coordinator’s job and became head coach, he named Bill Belichick as the defensive coordinator. And I was pissed. I mean, I was like he’ll mess it up. How are you gonna let the special teams coach be the defensive coordinator?"

He went on to say that Bill Parcells helped ease his fears over Belichick's new job. He admitted that the head coach was designing a lot of Belichick's defenses, and Taylor had no problem with that:

“When we go into a game, I have no problem with the defense we're going to run because if Belichick says is it's going to work, nine times out of 10 it will."

Now, Taylor has the utmost confidence in Belichick, who is currently under fire for a dismal performance in the post-Tom Brady era with the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick may be on the hot seat

Much has been made of the state of the post-Tom Brady Patriots. They've mostly struggled, only making the playoffs once in the four seasons since he fled for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they've had one key issue: no quarterback.

Bill Belichick may be on the hot seat this year

Cam Newton was brought in to replace Brady and he did a decent enough job with a thread-bare offensive roster to win seven games. Mac Jones was drafted after that and took them to the playoffs in his rookie season.

Since then, it seems as if he's lapsed and he has been benched four times this season alone. Mock drafts have them drafting a quarterback, and it's for good reason. Bill Belichick can only do so much without a capable offense.