Deshaun Watson's lawyer says no settlements "in the offing" over multiple sexual misconduct cases

Deshaun Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, commented on the multiple ongoing sexual misconduct cases against his client. He stated that there are no settlements in the offing for the civil lawsuits and that the Cleveland Browns quarterback and his team are waiting for the NFL’s decision on the matter.

The Browns quarterback continues to be a cooperative participant in the civil proceedings. He will give depositions twice a day next month during the six-week hiatus between Cleveland’s mandatory minicamp and training camp.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot ICYMI: Deshaun Watson's lawyer expects #NFL 'will want to talk to' the #Browns QB again before determining discipline & for ruling to come by June or July; He's not optimistic the HBO interviews w/ accusers Tues. night will be fair cleveland.com/browns/2022/05… ICYMI: Deshaun Watson's lawyer expects #NFL 'will want to talk to' the #Browns QB again before determining discipline & for ruling to come by June or July; He's not optimistic the HBO interviews w/ accusers Tues. night will be fair cleveland.com/browns/2022/05…

In an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, Hardin informed that the league will announce its initial decision on the quarterback’s possible discipline by June or July. Also, that they’ll want to have a conversation with him once more before their decision.

“We should know what their position is initially sometime in June, and then everybody will figure out if there’s going to be a hearing about it or can people work things out, or whatever. The only thing that’s certain is that they want to try to get everything done this summer — and earlier than later in the summer. Past that, we don’t really have any firm dates or possibilities.”

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball NFL Rumors: League officials set to meet Deshaun Watson amid talks of suspension dlvr.it/SQTv5X NFL Rumors: League officials set to meet Deshaun Watson amid talks of suspension dlvr.it/SQTv5X

The quarterback’s lawyer maintains that the NFL has investigated this case as evidenced by the league spending three days engaging with Watson in Texas.

“This idea that [the NFL] hasn’t aggressively investigated this is totally, totally false as evidenced by the fact he’s already spent three days with them. They’ve obviously done a bunch of research and done a lot of work themselves and they say need to do some more.”

Two different grand juries in Texas chose not to indict the Cleveland signal-caller on criminal charges. But 22 massage therapists have civil lawsuits against Watson. 20 of them have made accusations of sexual harassment and two of sexual assault against the quarterback.

Deshaun Watson joining the Cleveland Browns this offseason

Cleveland Browns introducing Deshaun Watson

The quarterback was traded by the Houston Texans to the Browns this offseason and was subsequently given a contract extension.

The contract is a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns, including a $44,965,000 signing bonus, $230 million guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $46 million.

It remains uncertain how many games the 26-year-old will start for Cleveland in the upcoming season. We’ll wait and see as the story continues to develop.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the NFL suspend Watson this season? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat