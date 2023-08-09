Former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell is looking to box Logan Paul.

Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Bell in 2021, he hinted at turning to boxing and even issued a challenge to Jake Paul. However, it never came to fruition, but the first time he stepped into the ring was in July of 2022 when he knocked out former NFL running back Adrian Peterson.

After the win, Le'Veon Bell turned pro and boxed longtime UFC fighter Uriah Hall on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard, but it was Hall who won a decision. Bell, however, did return to the win column in April of this year as he beat YouTuber JMX by decision.

Now, after it was announced Logan Paul would be boxing Dillon Danis in October, Bell took to Twitter to call out the YouTuber and WWE star.

Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell lol you really can’t duck me forever @LoganPaul .. at some point you’re gonna have to see me in that boxing ring

Although Bell sent another tweet telling Paul he's next, the WWE star has yet to respond to the former NFL running back. Whether or not he will is to be seen, but it is clear that is a boxing match that Bell wants.

Le'Veon Bell turns to boxing

Le'Veon Bell started his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being selected in the second round in the 2013 NFL draft.

Bell had immediate success with the Steelers as in his second season he rushed for over 1,000 yards. He ended up playing in 96 games and ran for 6,554 yards and 42 touchdowns while adding 3,289 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

After playing only eight games between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, he decided to turn to boxing full-time and said he won't return to the NFL as he pursues his boxing career.

Currently, Le'Veon Bell does not have his next fight booked but does have his eyes set on Logan Paul.

