“Adam Schefter tryna jinx us”: Le’Veon Bell calls out NFL insider over bold Aaron Rodgers stat as AFC North QBs drop to injury

Aaron Rodgers' Pittsburgh Steelers are setting the tone in the AFC North this season. Despite the franchise seemingly dragging its feet to sign the quarterback in the offseason, the new pairing between Mike Tomlin and Rodgers appears to be firing on all cylinders. Of course, some of the team's fortunes could be tied to the rest of the division facing injuries under center.One of Tomlin's former stars, responding to NFL insider Adam Schefter's Oct. 5 post underlining the state of the division, called out the insider. Le'Veon Bell responded to Schefter's post, seemingly joking that the insider was attempting to &quot;jynx us.&quot;&quot;The 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, whose Steelers are on a bye this weekend, is the only AFC North quarterback who started in Week 1 who hasn’t been injured or benched,&quot; Schefter posted. &quot;AFC North starters in Week 1: Joe Burrow, Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson and Rodgers. AFC North starters today: Jake Browning, Dillon Gabriel, Cooper Rush.&quot;&quot;Knock on wood, Adam Scheft tryna jinx us,&quot; Bell responded.Of course, for the running back who split with the Steelers after the 2017 season, using the term &quot;us&quot; nearly a decade later after spending time with four other teams speaks volumes. It appears enough time has passed for the former running back that he holds no ill will against the Pittsburgh Steelers, even with his former head coach still coaching the team close to a decade later.Le'Veon Bell comments on multiple recent viral NFL moments, including Aaron RodgersAaron Rodgers at NFL: Dublin Game-Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: ImagnAaron Rodgers is no stranger to delivering images worth remembering. In 2025, his most recent was against his former rival Minnesota Vikings team on Sept. 28. On a play in which he didn't receive the snap, the quarterback stood in a non-football stance, nonchalantly declaring a first-down. Many were aware of what took place in the overseas contest, including Bell.Posting on X one day after Rodgers defeated the Vikings 24-21 on Sept. 29, Bell threw his own joke on top of the viral image of Rodgers pointing for a first-down.&quot;this me after doing absolutely nothing on the group project, but still getting an 'A' 😂,&quot; he posted.Bell has spent plenty of time this season keeping up with the league. The following day, on Sept. 30, Bell gave his two cents on Tyreek Hill's injury on Monday Night Football's Sept. 29 Miami Dolphins-New York Jets contest.&quot;I’m still so confused on how Tyreek Hill’s leg did what it did, on such a normal tackle .. man praying for a speedy recovery 🤕🙏🏾,&quot; he posted.If anything is certain, the end of his playing career did not end Bell's interest in the NFL. Antonio Brown's former teammate appears to be locked in on not just what's been going on with Aaron Rodgers' team, but what has been transpiring in the league as a whole.