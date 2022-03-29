"He ain't trying to fight me"- Le'Veon Bell confirms Jake Paul ducked his challenge to a fight

NFL running back Le’Veon Bell asserts boxer and social media personality Jake Paul avoided an invitation to fight him.

On the No Jumper podcast, the running back said he understood why Paul would fight him but said the boxer keeps changing it up and isn’t trying to fight him:

"I did. I did. But it's like, I understand why he would fight me like I would totally understand because it's like me. So that's that. I said I called him out. I said what I said you know. I'm saying if you want to find somebody else, I don't really care or if you trying to make something. I guess he's gonna switch something else anyway. Alright he ain't trying to fight me. That's what sounds like to me. It's like whatever. But that's my transition is going into boxing, and I've been doing that heavy while keeping going. I've been doing like them every day obviously making music and then with football also training like around the same time I started training like around March April-ish.”

“And my idea with that is now I want to get into a training camp because I just feel like. Alright, the last two years I was with the Jets in 2019, right? 2020, I played the first four games. No, I didn't. I got so ... I'll play the first three games in or the first game got hurt, and then I was there for like three more weeks play the next one. Then, after five weeks, I went to Kansas City right."

Last year, Bell called out Paul on Twitter, saying he was tired of Paul facing challengers who don’t want to box:

"I’m tired of watching him out-box ppl who don’t even wanna box…if he wanna boxing match, a real one, he’d fight me…period, stop fightin' small dudes who can’t box."

The social media personality has five wins, no losses and no draws on his professional record as a boxer. He's defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

In their first matchup, Paul won on points over Woodley in the first matchup. Then, he knocked out the former UFC champion in their second fight. Every win in his boxing career has come by way of knockout.

Le'Veon Bell and his NFL career

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell

Bell spent the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns. He’s fourth in franchise history in rushing yards and is tied for the third-most touchdowns.

The 1,361 rushing yards in the 2014 season are the fourth-most in a season for Pittsburgh all-time.

The 30-year-old has also spent two seasons with the New York Jets (2019 – 2020) and stops with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his eight-year NFL career.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter New Bucs’ RB Le’Veon Bell, asked today if he seriously considered retirement: “Yeah, I was going to be done. I was at the point where I wasn’t really going to play football. I was going to focus on boxing. Once you get that phone call – it was like, ‘Oh yes, this is it.’ ‘’ New Bucs’ RB Le’Veon Bell, asked today if he seriously considered retirement: “Yeah, I was going to be done. I was at the point where I wasn’t really going to play football. I was going to focus on boxing. Once you get that phone call – it was like, ‘Oh yes, this is it.’ ‘’

Will we see Bell step in-between the ropes and into a boxing ring? We'll have to wait and see.

