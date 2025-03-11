Le'Veon Bell lawsuit: Ex-Steelers RB denies rape allegations from alleged cousin sister after $25,000,000 verdict

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has been accused of raping a woman for years in nonconsensual, incestual relations since she was "just six or seven years old."

Ad

The lawsuit, from details obtained by TMZ, states that Jada Bell is Le'Veon's cousin. She alleges that the former running back, who's eight years older than her, used terms when Jada was a minor to designate which incestual acts he wanted for her, such as calling oral sex "fire."

A jury trial took place two weeks ago. Bell was not present, and Jada was awarded a $25 million verdict.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jada also alleges that the sexual abuse went on for almost a decade, ceasing when she turned 18 years old. Le'Veon denies the accusations; his attorney, Thomas W. Shaffer, shared a statement with TMZ:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"My client adamantly denies any and all allegations that have been lodged against him. Further, he was never served with a civil complaint or any documents. The default judgment granted was based upon violations of his Fifth Amendment rights of due process for failing to be served. My client is in the process of filing a motion to open and reverse the default judgment because the narratives of the case have never been litigated."

Ad

How much money has Le'Veon Bell earned in his career?

Le'Veon Bell earned $45 million in a career that spanned nine seasons and included stints with five teams: Pittsburgh Steelers (2013-2018), New York Jets (2019-2020), Kansas City Chiefs (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2021) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021).

Bell was involved in one of the most high-profile disputes of the past decade. He refused to sign the franchise tag, worth $14.5 million in 2018, for the second straight season. As he looked for a long contract, he decided not to play that year, becoming a free agent in the following season.

He signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets, but it wouldn't last long, as he was released just one-and-a-half years into the deal. After a few stints with different teams looking to win a Super Bowl, he did not play again in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.