Le'Veon Bell points out why he's still "P**SED" at former Jets HC Adam Gase

When Le'Veon Bell joined the New York Jets in 2019, it was clear that simply signing that deal was a loss for him. He settled for less money than he would earn from the Pittsburgh Steelers and, even worse, he went for a team that had no idea how to use his services.

Adam Gase was one of the worst head coaches in the history of the NFL, with two stints on the job but failing to do anything meaningful with them. It was clear that his relationship with the running back wasn't great and it didn't last long.

Now, the running back has started to tweet a lot about his NFL career, and his relationship with Gase has been one of focus recently. Speaking about some of the play calls, Bell, who was one of the most dynamic running backs of the previous decade, highlighted the problems he faced with some of the things he was asked to do.

As NFL teams learned in the last five years, running the ball in second-and-long is ineffective and doesn't bear fruits. But to give the ball to a dynamic running back in second-and-long and ask him to run forward is certainly a bad choice of resources.

There's a reason why Adam Gase is out of a job ever since he left the Jets. He's just not good enough.

Le'Veon Bell's career

The former running back was the first one to officially fight the current devaluation of the running back position - and boy, did he lose the fight.

Bell refused to sign with the Steelers for the 2018 season, as the team once again applied the franchise tag on him and did not agree to terms in a long-term contract. He sat out the season, signed for less money with the New York Jets in 2019 but moved to a team that didn't use his talent to the best services.

He was released after just a season and a half and later played for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he never got close to the same level.