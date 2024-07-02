Le'Veon Bell reacts to Tom Brady's lone regret in 23 NFL seasons spanning 7 Super Bowl wins

Former running back Le'Veon Bell had a front-row seat to the Tom Brady Patriots era, a legendary tale that will live on forever. However, despite accomplishing more in his career than anyone in the history of the game, the quarterback has regrets. On "The Pivot Podcast," Brady expressed regret that he was too serious during his time in the league.

Replying to the story on July 1, Bell expressed why he believed a less serious version of Tom Brady would have won less.

"That why you got 7 of them thangs tho my guy," Bell tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Brady envied, specifically Patrick Mahomes. In Brady's view, the Chiefs quarterback is having more fun than he allowed himself to have when he was in the throes of the league.

“I see Patrick out there at QB, running around, laughing, having fun, I'm like, 'I used to be like that! What the hell happened to me? I just got too serious,” Brady said.

Under Bill Belichick, Brady worked in a culture that seemingly prioritized work over fun. Belichick was notorious for chanting "no days off," which appeared to seep into the quarterback's personality as well.

Tom Brady pushes himself to be more fun in FOX career

Tom Brady at 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid, Red Carpet

Speaking on "The Pivot Podcast," Brady said he had regrets because he couldn't go back and do it again. However, he also declared that he would try to incorporate a new mindset into his "next phase of life" in an apparent nod to his new career.

As an NFL commentator, having a fun personality is one of the building blocks of creating a successful career. After decades of practice focusing on work above all else, Brady has the potential for a steep climb in undoing his old habits.

Taking a year off from the league may have allowed him to lighten up in addition to participating in the Roast of Tom Brady. However, the temptation to relax into a harder mindset might always be there for Peyton Manning's biggest rival.

Manning has little problem leaning into the fun side. Will Brady get to that point? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback