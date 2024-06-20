Le'Veon Bell throws criticism Justin Fields' way as Steelers QB fails to impress

Justin Fields is not impressing anyone. Le'Veon Bell was part of one of the craziest teams in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but while he had a difficult breakup with the team, it was clear it was more related to the situation than just random craziness, such as, let's say, Antonio Brown. Retired since 2021, he still follows the league and offers opinions on his Twitter.

A recent video of Fields throwing the ball during a workout appeared on the timeline, but while the passes were completed, it was clear that they lacked the anticipation necessary to be successful in the NFL. And that's something that didn't go unnoticed by Bell on his Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He did, however, defend the Steelers quarterback later, stating that his potential is still high:

Expand Tweet

Why did the Bears trade Justin Fields?

With the first overall pick on their hands, Caleb Williams coming out of college and a clear chance of upgrading the position, Chicago knew that Fields' time with the franchise was coming to an end, and they sent him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Simply put, Justin Fields did not develop quickly enough to become a reliable quarterback, and no other position in the sport demands as much consistency as this one. You can't survive as a quarterback in the NFL with occasional flashes of brilliantism.

Fields was slow to process the game. He held the ball for too long, leading to sacks, and his accuracy was lacking at times. While nobody doubts his big-play potential, consistency is way more important than a few beautiful flashes in the NFL.

Le'Veon Bell's career

The former running back was the first one to officially fight the current devaluation of the running back position - and boy, did he lose the fight.

Bell refused to sign with the Steelers for the 2018 season, as the team once again applied the franchise tag on him and did not agree to terms in a long-term contract. He sat out the season, signed for less money with the New York Jets in 2019 but moved to a team that didn't use his talent to the best services.

He was released after just a season and a half and later played for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he never got close to the same level.