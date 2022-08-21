"Tom Brady doesn't want Deshaun Watson anywhere near his brand" - Colin Cowherd claims NFL extended Browns QB's suspension to avoid playing TB12

Tom Brady's absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp is news that would usually dominate headlines in NFL circles. While it has managed to create some news, it's been largely swept under the rug thanks to the NFL's settlement with Deshaun Watson.

The Cleveland Browns star will now, instead of four games, miss the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season. This along with a $5 million fine was levied on Watson following a settlement reached between him and the NFL in regards to the multiple cases of sexual misconduct that were levied against him by multiple women.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Breaking: NFL and NFLPA reached agreement on an 11-game suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, per sources. The settlement also includes a fine of $5 million that will go to charity. Deal still is not signed but it is agreed to. Breaking: NFL and NFLPA reached agreement on an 11-game suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, per sources. The settlement also includes a fine of $5 million that will go to charity. Deal still is not signed but it is agreed to. https://t.co/2dFvcePL9k

With Watson out for 11 games, the Browns star will miss multiple blockbuster fixtures, including one against Brady's Buccaneers. NFL analyst Colin Cowherd in a recent segment of his show 'The Herd', explained why the league did this on purpose:

"So remember, there was a lot of talk, that Deshaun Watson's suspension would be 12 games. My guess is they didn't want Deshaun on the field with Tom Brady, who is the biggest brand in the NFL."

Bayless goes on to state just why the league did everything in its power to ensure that there was no Watson and Brady face-off:

"They didn't want Deshaun Watson anywhere near a Tom Brady game, nowhere near him. Tom doesn't want Deshaun Watson anywhere near his brand."

The allegations leveled against Watson have definitely tainted his reputation and thus don't want the face of the industry to even be on the same field as the Browns QB.

Cowherd went on to say that by extending Watson's suspension, the league has also avoided him facing off against future franchise QBs:

"Most of the great quarterbacks they face are in those first 10 to 12 weeks. Not going to happen with TB12. Not going to happen with Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert."

Tom Brady's dissaperance from training camp still unclear

Tom Brady is not one to shy away from practice, and that too just days away from the start of a new season. Thus, his absence has definitely raised some eyebrows.

While the reason behind his absence has been mentioned by the Buccaneers camp as personal, it seems that even his teammates are not sure when he will return.

In a new interview with JoeBucsFan.com, veteran Buccaneers defensive back Logan Ryan offered a window into the mystery surrounding the star QB's disappearance.

“I have no idea. I’m not tied in on that one. So that one is above my pay grade. I know that his family is OK and all of that. And the great thing is, to us, the players, it’s really not a big deal."

Ryan seemed to try his best to avoid adding fuel to the fire. Will he return in time for the Buccaneers' first game against the Dallas Cowboys? Is there really trouble in paradise with Gisele Bundchen? Many questions remain unanswered, but one can hope that in due time, we'll find out the real reason behind his mysterious disappearance?

