Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott made his feelings clear on four-time MVP and 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers potentially joining his team. To summarize, he is not a fan.

The Steelers are the betting favorites to land Rodgers, according to DraftKings. That was all it took for the current Steelers safety to jump into the comments to share his thoughts.

"Leave his ass at the retirement home," he wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Elliott is the starter in the safety position. He had a career year with the Steelers, capped off with a career-high 108 combined tackles. The journeyman safety is entering the second year of his two-year, $6 million contract.

Steelers need to sign a quarterback this offseason

Whether it is Aaron Rodgers or not, the Steelers must sign a quarterback this offseason.

Last offseason, the Steelers acquired both quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. They collectively led the team to a 10-7 record, but their performances in the latter half of the season were uninspiring. It ended with a 28-14 loss to division rivals Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

Both Wilson and Fields are not contracted beyond the 2024 season, leaving their quarterback room in need of both quality and quantity.

NFL insider Jay Glazer has already speculated that Wilson will not return. He shared this in an interview with NBC.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen. I think we’ll see a new start for Russell somewhere else,” Glazer said.

Even if the Steelers keep Fields, they may consider bringing in competition for the role. Rodgers has been informed by the New York Jets and new head coach Aaron Glenn that he will not be returning next season.

The 41-year-old had a tumultuous season after coming off an Achilles injury. Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards and had an average passer rating of 90.5, but saw both coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas get fired mid-season. The team finished with a 5-12 record.

Meanwhile, Rodgers and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin are known to have a mutual appreciation for each other, as evident from this moment from the 2021 season.

Expand Tweet

Let's see if the Steelers go for the veteran quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.