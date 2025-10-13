  • home icon
  "Leave Zac Taylor in Green Bay": Bengals fans react as TE Mike Gesicki goes out to a major injury vs Packers in Week 6

"Leave Zac Taylor in Green Bay": Bengals fans react as TE Mike Gesicki goes out to a major injury vs Packers in Week 6

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 13, 2025 00:13 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
"Leave Zac Taylor in Green Bay": Bengals fans react as TE Mike Gesicki goes out to a major injury vs Packers in Week 6 (Credit: IMAGN)

Cincinnati Bengals fans went against Zac Taylor after tight end Mike Gesicki went down with an injury against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bengals dropped to 2-3 after the Packers beat them 27-18 in Joe Flacco's debut with the AFC North team.

With 14:09 left in the second quarter, Gesicki attempted to block linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. Cooper ran past the tight end and clutched the left side of his chest. Gesicki left the field and entered the medical tent to get evaluated. The team later announced he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Many fans reacted to this update, going against Taylor and wishing that he was fired amid the team's tumultuous start to the season.

"leave zac in green bay," one fan said.
"I was hoping to see Zac Taylor on the injury report," another fan said.
"'ZAC TAYLOR HAS BEEN FIRED,'" another fan wrote.
Others called for Joe Burrow's return, but the consensus was that Taylor needed to go.

"Help us, Joe Burrow. You're our only hope," one fan said.
"Admin, we love you. But please stop tweeting unless it's Zac Taylor being fired," another fan said.
"Can you declare Zac Taylor out?" another fan said.

The Bengals threatened to come back in the fourth quarter of this game, but the Packers outscored them 17-11 in that period. Joe Flacco finished with 29 completions on 45 pass attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Gesicki wasn't targeted a single time and exited the game with zero stats.

This wasn't the only injury the Bengals suffered against Green Bay. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson also suffered a back injury, first deemed questionable before he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Zac Taylor explains what's not working for Bengals' offense

The Cincinnati Bengals are anything but competitive this NFL season. They have lost four games in a row and have been outscored 140-55 over that span. The addition of Joe Flacco gave them a spark, but it wasn't enough against the Packers.

After the game was over, Taylor discussed what the team is missing on offense. The coach lamented that they couldn't move the ball as desired.

"The common thread is we're not moving the ball, not scoring enough points," Taylor said. "Frustrated we weren't able to pull it out."

Cincinnati will return to action on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

