"LeBron & Deion put a battery on his back": Jackson Whitlock fires shots at Denzel Washington's viral message for Shedeur Sanders critics

Hollywood star Denzel Washington has been critical about Shedeur Sanders’ critics lately while promoting his new film “Highest 2 Lowest” with Sports Illustrated on Friday. He was asked about his opinion on NFL controversies and recent chatter around the Shedeur Sanders hype train. Washington, who is friends with NBA legend LeBron James and former NFL superstar Deion Sanders minced no words and lashed out at reporters and media pundits for making baseless comments and becoming “opinionaires” about subjects they are unaware of.

He also took veiled shots at “fat analysts” and reporters who have never been to a football field or played professionally. In no time, top critic Jason Whitlock caught the air of these remarks and shared his reaction via his infamous podcast on Friday.

Whitlock claimed it was not Washington who was speaking but LeBron James and Deion Sanders' recent criticism towards their sons Bronny James and Shedeur Sanders. He questioned Washington's authority and claimed that he was biased towards certain individuals.

“I'm going to defend a lot of sports writers that have never played the game. They were awesome, excellent sports writers. The list goes on and what they were very good at, is that they were pretending like they knew what they were talking about as it related to Shedeur Sanders; they wouldn't call him Shakur,” Whitlock said sarcastically while taking shots at Washington's tongue slip. [Timestamp - 3:00]

He also added that experts are bound to give opinions and it was their job. Not all of them necessarily have had a professional career; they are still good at their jobs.

“To me, this feels like someone put a battery in Denzel's back. You know, when you're a celebrity at Denzel's level, all of your friends end up being other celebrities. Now, it seems to me like he's friends with Deion Sanders and LeBron James. LeBron and Dion, this is my speculation, put a battery in his back,” he added.

Shedeur Sanders wont suit up for Eagles game

After a spectacular preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday on August 8, Sanders suffered an oblique injury at practice. Earlier this week he was seen being carted off by Jalen Hurts during their joint practice for Saturday's game. With Sanders’ absence, the Browns QB room has almost become null and void.

Joe Flacco was already sidelined for the preseason games. Backup quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are suffering from hamstring strains, and Sanders is already down.

This goes down to Tyler Huntley, who will potentially start the game. The severeness of Sanders' injury is still unclear; however, he is expected to make a full recovery before the third preseason matchup against the Rams on Aug 23.

