"EARNED NOT GIVEN" - LeBron James delighted for Odell Beckham Jr. as Rams head to Super Bowl

Odell Beckham Jr. had a rollercoaster 2021 season that began with the Cleveland Browns. He was never happy there and forced his way out, only to now be playing for a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

He is back into superstar status under the bright LA lights, also thanks to his play. He had nine receptions for 113 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The play of OBJ is attracting attention, and NBA superstar LeBron James decided to chime in with a tweet in support of his friend.

"[Odell Beckham Jr] going to the SuperBowl! Did y’all see the game he just had! EARNED NOT GIVEN!!" James wrote on Twitter.

James' NFL loyalty seems to belong all over the place, with him supporting players over teams in general. Yet one part of his tweet stands out the most. That is the all-caps "EARNED NOT GIVEN" phrase about Beckham.

That can be seen as true about OBJ's entire career. The year 2021 was particularly interesting for OBJ as he forced his way out of Cleveland. His father even made and shared a video showing all the times he was open and not thrown the ball in Cleveland.

OBJ was a legitimate superstar before heading to Cleveland. He then struggled to form a connection with Baker Mayfield and had to force his way out during the season. While fans in Cleveland may have thought it was a bad look, it has landed him in the Super Bowl with the Rams.

LeBron James praised Odell Beckham Jr. and others on Sunday

James clearly sat down and watched football all day Sunday because he was tweeting nonstop. He first decided to show his support for Joe Burrow after the young quarterback did the impossible and led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl.

Next up was a shoutout to Deebo Samuel, who was playing against OBJ in the NFC Championship Game.

James highlighted the best plays from Sunday, which must have given the players involved a considerable boost.

Meanwhile, sports fans in Los Angeles will be hoping for the Rams to rub off some of their magic on the struggling Los Angeles Lakers.

