Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was earlier a Dallas Cowboys fan, but in recent years he has stopped supporting them. Apparently, James doesn't root for them anymore since the Cowboys haven't been a successful team for many years.

During Amazon Prime's Shop's coverage of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, James revealed the team he supports now. Here's what he said:

"I'm a Browns fan now. My home town has been disgusting my whole life, but we have hope every year."

The Cleveland Browns have been better than they were in the past, but still, there is a long way to go for them. After Baker Mayfield revitalized the franchise, it's now Deshaun Watson's turn to take them to newer heights.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, it will be interesting to see what Dak Prescott and Co. will achieve this season. Recently they suffered a 42-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers and many have already counted them out from winning the Super Bowl this season.

LeBron James is also an Ohio State fan

Apart from supporting the Cleveland Browns, LeBron James is often seen rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Moreover, the Lakers star is often seen hyping up both Deshaun Watson and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. whenever they make a big play.

The Browns have a pretty good team and make the playoffs, but everything will come down to their quarterback's health, who will miss his second straight game this week. James will hope that his Browns are able to have a more successful season than the Cowboys.

James wasn't able to play in college due to getting drafted after high school but has always made sure to show love to the Ohio State University. Bronny James decided to play for USC, but it is quite possible that Bryce James will end up committing to Ohio State further down the road.