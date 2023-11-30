LeBron James left dumbfounded by Aaron Rodgers' return to practice 79 days after tearing Achilles

Aaron Rodgers is practicing again almost three months after tearing his ACL.

The New York Jets quarterback suffered the injury in his very first game in Gotham Green against the Buffalo Bills after being tackled in the first quarter. Against expectations, however, he decided to undergo "speed bridge" surgery - a revolutionary procedure that significantly reduces recovery time.

Many were shocked, including NBA superstar LeBron James, who marveled at the development on X:

The Jets have 21 days to reactivate Rodgers before he becomes ineligible for the rest of the season; however, they may do it as soon as next week against the Atlanta Falcons, given their offensive woes.

Gang Green is second-to-last in passing yards (1,835), joint-last in passing touchdowns (seven), third-to-last in sacks allowed (47) and joint-third-to-last in yards lost to sacks (339) - the portrait of an anemic offense that stands in contrast to its solid defense, which is fifth in passing yards allowed and joint fourth in interceptions.

What did Aaron Rodgers' teammates say about his return to practice?

Obviously, Aaron Rodgers was very elated at being able to practice, and it also extended to his teammates.

Tim Boyle, who will start this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, said the team was grateful to have the 19-season legend back. He said:

“He hasn’t skipped a beat; it was like he never left. Obviously, you can tell his presence was missed. But coming back today, he was the same joking, happy individual who brings a lot of energy and wisdom to this offense and this team.”

Meanwhile, wide receiver Allen Lazard cracked a joke about his esoteric medical beliefs.

“Science rules,” Lazard said.

But in all seriousness, he was just happy to have Rodgers back in peak physical shape, even if he decided he had had enough of the grind of football.

“I want him to be healthy if possible," he continued. "Not just today, tomorrow, or the rest of the season, but long term down the road when he’s actually retired and hanging the cleats up and everything.

"Whatever he decides to do, I will be fully supportive of. It is hard to say we are not better with him out there on the field.”

The Jets-Falcons game can be seen on FOX beginning at 1 PM ET.