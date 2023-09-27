LeBron James pitches for Davante Adams to join Browns after WR expresses frustration with Raiders

LeBron James is paying attention to Davante Adams' plight as the Las Vegas Raiders lick their wounds after granting the Steelers their first win of 2023.

With Jimmy Garoppolo also questionable this week, the team has fallen on hard times. The wide receiver, who turns 31 in December, made a statement expressing that he knows his time in the league is running out.

James commented on a story posted by the Down with the Browns podcast on Twitter/X with a GIF asking for help.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The story revealed that there are rumors about the wide receiver's move to Ohio among five other teams. James pleaded for the football gods to grant him the wide receiver.

What did Davante Adams say?

Davante Adams at Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams

Per the New York Post, Adams expressed frustration, explaining that time was not his ally. Here's how he put it following the loss to the Steelers after putting up 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns:

“I don’t got time to wait around … It’s not my mentality to sit here and try to take all season to figure it out. You use these early games like this to establish our identity. We’re not doing the things the right way to establish a winning culture early in the season, so we gotta do something to turn that around.”

The comments appeared to throw Josh McDaniels under the bus, essentially saying that the time for messing around was over. Davante Adams allotted the "early games" to feel things out, but now it's time to put it together.

Of course, many fans believed that Davante Adams joined the Raiders to reunite with former college quarterback Derek Carr. With Carr now out of the building, his reasons for going seem to have only increased.

The Raiders survived against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, winning 17-16. Then, in Week 2, the team lost 38-10 to the Buffalo Bills. Then, on Sunday Night Football, they fell short to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 23-18. Next week, they face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

If Jimmy Garoppolo is unable to play, the duties are expected to fall to Aiden O'Connell, who was a preseason darling for fans around the country. Will the Raiders' offense get fixed this week?