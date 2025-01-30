Legendary NFL HC drops surprising outcome for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 59 showdown in New Orleans 

Super Bowl 59 is coming up in a few weeks as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to square off against each other. The Chiefs are looking to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to win three consecutive championships while the Eagles are trying to get revenge for their Super Bowl loss against the same team two years ago.

One legendary coach gave his thoughts about Super Bowl LIX in an interview with WCNC Charlotte's Eugene Robinson. Tony Dungy discussed how he does not expect these offenses to explode like they did in the conference championship games.

"I think it's going to be low-scoring, you know a 21-17 type of game. I don't think we're going to see the 50 points that Philadelphia put up or 32 from Kansas City," Dungy said via WCNC.com.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, he made his prediction on who he believes will win the Super Bowl:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I just don't know how you pick against the Chiefs. They've won so many close games."

Dating back to last season, Kansas City has won 16 consecutive one-score games.

When is Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl LIX will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Kansas City Chiefs, representing the AFC, have been designated as the road team. They will be wearing their white jerseys.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles, representing the NFC, will be wearing their green jerseys for the big game.

Super Bowl 49 will be available to watch on FOX with Kevin Burkhardt doing the play-by-play while Tom Brady will serve as the analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters while Mike Pereira will be on the call as needed as the rules analyst.

Can Saquon Barkley prove to be the difference-maker for the Philadelphia Eagles and help them get over the line? Or will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs create NFL history and achieve a first-ever Super Bowl three-peat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.