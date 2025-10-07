Legion of Boom member urges Bengals to trade for $8,000,000 QB as Zac Taylor reveals future plans with Jake Browning

The Cincinnati Bengals are not off to a good start with Jake Browning as their quarterback. Unlike the 2023 season, when he won four of the seven games he started, the Bengals have lost all games where he started. And he has thrown eight interceptions in four games.Replacing Joe Burrow was never going to be easy. The Bengals, however, are in no man's land at this point. With three losses in the past three games, their season is unraveling fast, and fixing the quarterback situation is needed if they want to make something out of 2025.Former NFL quarterback Richard Sherman, who now works as an analyst, has an idea of what Cincinnati should do to keep their season alive. Sherman wants the team to trade for Jameis Winston, who currently plays for the New York Giants, in order to make Cincinnati fun to watch again:&quot;Send Jameis to Cincy! Now that would be fun offensive football to watch&quot;Winston currently has a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants, signed during the offseason. However, he's currently their No. 3 quarterback and is likely to be available if a proposal appears. Jaxson Dart is their current starter, with Russell Wilson demoted to backup after Week 3.Quarterbacks that the Bengals could look at as an alternative to Jake BrowningWinston is certainly the most obvious alternative. The Giants would not mind a draft pick for his services, especially with Dart as their future. Winston was expected to back up Wilson, but their ideas changed. He's highly unlikely to play for New York in 2025.Another option would be a trade for Gardner Minshew, who currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. He's a much better quarterback than Browning and has starting experience with many teams. More importantly, trading for him would not demand many assets.Although Kirk Cousins is a popular name involved in trade discussions regarding quarterbacks, he's not an option for the Bengals. He has a big salary cap, and Cincinnati already handed second contracts for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Any option would have to be cheap.