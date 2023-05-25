Legion of Boom star reveals how Pete Carroll used kid gloves with Russell Wilson behind closed doors

Russell Wilson's critics have assumed that Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did a lot of the legwork for his quarterback. However, there haven't been any clear sources confirming this was the case. That is, until now.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Legion of Boom standout KJ Wright revealed how the coach would minimize his offensive rhetoric with Russell Wilson. Here's how Wright put it:

"Coach Carroll did a good job of [showing] him in a way like, 'Hey, the defense is going to be the lead dog. You're going to hand the ball off to Marshawn Lynch and when you do mess up, yeah, I'm gonna address it but for the most part, defense, it's all on you guys.'"

He continued, comparing the brutally honest and harsh nature of Payton's rule to Carroll's:

"And that's the question [with Payton]: Can Russ handle the critiqueness, the harshness, the, 'Hey, you got to get better. I'm calling you out in front of this entire football team?'"

lets us know how he thinks Russell Wilson will do with such a different coaching style "After a loss, if you played bad Sean Payton will let you know loud and clear how he feels about you..." @KJ_WRIGHT34 lets us know how he thinks Russell Wilson will do with such a different coaching style "After a loss, if you played bad Sean Payton will let you know loud and clear how he feels about you..."@KJ_WRIGHT34 lets us know how he thinks Russell Wilson will do with such a different coaching style https://t.co/VRU8TvLLP1

Sean Payton's attempt to save Russell Wilson echoes classic sports movies

Denver Broncos Introduce Sean Payton as Head Coach

Throughout Hollywood's history, there have been untold movies made about teams that struggled but ultimately grew to become the best in the league. In those movies, teams with histories of losing somehow manage to lock down a coach who appears to be on the fence but ultimately signs up.

Jim Rome @jimrome Broncos vet @ReemBoi25 on why Sean Payton is the perfect coach to get the most out of Russell Wilson. Broncos vet @ReemBoi25 on why Sean Payton is the perfect coach to get the most out of Russell Wilson. https://t.co/tXHqvm3x8J

The early part of the movie usually shows the players struggling to adapt to the coach's level of intensity and commitment. Eventually, however, the team gets into shape and morphs into the coach's vision.

Soon, they start winning and then reach and/or win it all. Of course, this is the real world, but fans would agree that in order for the Broncos to win, they need a Hollywood-like turnaround.

Russell Wilson got the harsh coach who was already doing other things. Now, will the rest of the season unfold like those movies?

