"Legitimately better than Cam Ward" - NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' sensational throw on Colorado Pro Day

After quarterback Shedeur Sanders turned down the opportunity to showcase his skills at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month, the consensus was that the potential top-five pick in the draft hurt his stock. However, even if that was true, his stellar display at the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day may have helped him rebuild it.

With most teams with a top-five pick in attendance, Sanders put on a show for onlookers with his nimble footwork and arm strength. The highlight of his performance was his near 40-yard bomb to wide receiver and fellow draft prospect Will Sheppard.

Fans on social media were thoroughly impressed with Sanders' strong display with some even suggesting the Tennessee Titans should draft him with the first overall pick over former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward:

Some warned that the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, who hold the second and third pick in the draft, respectively, would regret not picking him if the Titans pass on him:

"Browns or Giants couldn’t possibly pass on this player." - Wrote @SavageSports_

"And people had concerns about the arm talent? Overblown fake news by the Browns or Giants to get Sanders to fall to 2-3." - Believes @TheJoeyMcNeely

"This dude is outta this world. The Browns or Giants would be crazy to pass on a generational talent like this." - Claimed @Bryson4Threeee

Shedeur Sanders draft projection: QB expected to fall outside top three

For months, the Browns and Giants, who are picking No. 2 and 3 in the draft, respectively, have been touted as potential landing spots for Shedeur Sanders.

However, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that neither team is interested in taking the quarterback at this point. On ESPN's NFL Draft Countdown on Tuesday, he said:

"Right now – just under a month away from the NFL Draft – it sounds increasingly unlikely that Shedeur Sanders would wind up going [at] 2 [to the Browns] or [at] 3 [to the Giants]...

"It’s always possible that one of these organizations can have a change in philosophy and a shift in their thinking, and come around to Shedeur. But the way that I’m reading it right now is that he doesn’t figure to be either team’s pick right now.” [From 6:13]

The Giants have already signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and filled up their quarterback room, leaving the Browns as the only realistic option for Sanders. However, Schefter believes Cleveland is not looking to take the signal-caller.

