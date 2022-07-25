"We called it ‘fat camp,’ just to mess around with him" - Leonard Fournette's personal trainer reveals how Buccaneers RB is trimming down for 2022 NFL season

Leonard Fournette has found himself in making headlines once again. But this time for reasons he wouldn't ideally want. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back has reportedly been struggling with his weight, appearing for his side's training camp weighing around 260 lbs.

This is well above the 228 lbs that he was listed for before the start of the 2021 NFL season. His Buccaneers coaches too didn't take the matter lightly and were reportedly not happy with their star running back turning up to camp way overweight.

Fournette, though, has taken the criticism in stride and is now reportedly looking to cut down in-time for the 2022 season. Speaking to The Athletic, the running back's personal trainer Jordan Bush talked about the work the Super Bowl-winner has been putting in:

"It’s always been during the summer we all get (our) weight up and it’s going to come back down, though. Honestly, he did return to us a little bit bigger than we wanted."

Bush continued to list out all the measures that the LSU product has been doing to ensure that he trims down:

"He was also in the sauna every day, getting extra cardio every single day. We called it ‘fat camp,’ just to mess around with him, but he was doing that type of stuff every single day. We could see the weight coming off."

Leonard Fournette pokes fun at himself over reports about his weight

While many have been obsessing over Leonard Fournette's weight, the running back himself couldn't help but have some fun at his own expense. He posted a hilarious meme over rumors of around his weight.

The picture clearly shows a photoshopped image of the running back's head on a much larger body than he possesses. The Buccaneers star joked that he was ready for training camp, which is set to commence in a couple of days.

This isn't the first time people have doubted the running back. Ever since being drafted into the NFL, he was seen as a let down and was ultimately released by the Jacksonville Jaguars just days into the 2020 NFL season.

The Buccaneers took a chance on the exiled running back and boy did he deliver. Putting up incredible performances during his side's Super Bowl run, Fournette earned himself the moniker 'Playoff Lenny.' Now gearing up for 2022, Playoff Lenny will look to ensure that those who doubted him eat their words.

