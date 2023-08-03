Dak Prescott got skewered by his teammate Trevon Diggs and LeSean McCoy has concluded that that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has lost the dressing room. During practice, after the quarterback scoring a touchdown, the cornerback let off a volley of expletives towards him.

As LeSean McCoy observed, he has had the fortune to play with great quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Michael Vick. He could recount any instance where any player could speak to the franchise quarterback like Trevon Diggs spoke to Dak Prescott. He said,

"I think it's something there. I mean, I don't know. I've played some football. So I'll just say this. Let me set the stage. I played with Michael Vick, right? I played with Tom Brady, played with Josh Allen, played with Patrick Mahomes, nobody on the team would even fix they lips to say something like that to the quarterback. A franchise quarterback?"

LeSean McCoy also added that he thinks that players are fed up with Dak Prescott being marketed as the franchise leader of the most valuable franchise of the league. Yet, when push comes to shove, the quarterback disappears like it has now happened twice against the San Francisco 49ers in consecutive playoff appearances. Trevon Diggs and the defense gave their offense a chance to win in each game but their quarterback could not capitalize. The commentator added,

"Two things it tells me. One is they don't respect him. And two is they tired of everybody making him the face, the guy and we get in a tight game, he's the one that blows the game for us... I'm tired bro. You keep doing the same thing."

LeSean McCoy's former quarterback also took heat from Trevon Diggs' brother much like Dak Prescott

Despite LeSean McCoy's observation that franchise quarterbacks do not take verbal abuse from teammates, at least it was not quite true in the case of one of the quarterbacks he mentioned. Josh Allen famously took a volley of invective from Stefon Diggs as the Buffalo Bills lost last season in the divisional round themselves, like the Cowboys, to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hence, while it may be the case that Dak Prescott has lost the locker room, he will not be the first franchise quarterback in recent memory to take an earful from a colleague named Diggs. LeSean McCoy might want to cut the quarterback and Trevon Diggs some slack and consider the fair assumption that sometimes things get said in the heat of these practice sessions.