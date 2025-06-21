"Let him have control over it": Justin Fields opens up on what helped him find confidence in tough NFL times

Justin Fields has had a tough career in the NFL. The New York Jets quarterback, a top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has failed to establish himself as the franchise quarterback for both the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but earned a new chance with the Jets.
Fields' inconsistency has been a problem for any team looking to guarantee his services for the long term. However, he did have good moments in the league. He had a 4-2 record in six games as a starter and kept the offense afloat with Russell Wilson sidelined due to a calf injury.
On Friday, Fields appeared on a video on David Carmi's Instagram account @confidenceheist, and he was asked how he keeps himself confident. The quarterback shared about his faith in God and how the sport taught him to deal with the highs and the lows involved:
Q: "What makes you confident? What is it about God, personally that helped you in a certain situation, that you saw God?"
Fields: "The Lord. I think you just gotta find your confidence in him. And no matter what happens in life, you just gotta let him have control over it and just control what you can control. I think that goes with everything [in] life. Football taught me a lot of life lessons. Good times, bad times, adversity hits, but that adversity makes you the person who you are.”
Justin Fields' Jets contract does not guarantee him as a long-term answer
Joining his third team in five seasons is never a good look for any quarterback, but the Jets made a calculated gamble. While Justin Fields enters as the undisputed starter after signing in free agency, the contract allows the franchise to pivot quickly if things go south.
He signed a two-year, $40 million deal in free agency that has just $22 million in dead cap for the 2026 season. This will be the first year for new coach Aaron Glenn, and he knows that he can't waste any time with a quarterback he does not trust.
The last Jets quarterback selected in the first round was Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He also did not work out and was traded after three seasons.
