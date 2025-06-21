"Let him have control over it": Justin Fields opens up on what helped him find confidence in tough NFL times

Justin Fields has had a tough career in the NFL. The New York Jets quarterback, a top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has failed to establish himself as the franchise quarterback for both the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but earned a new chance with the Jets.

Fields' inconsistency has been a problem for any team looking to guarantee his services for the long term. However, he did have good moments in the league. He had a 4-2 record in six games as a starter and kept the offense afloat with Russell Wilson sidelined due to a calf injury.

On Friday, Fields appeared on a video on David Carmi's Instagram account @confidenceheist, and he was asked how he keeps himself confident. The quarterback shared about his faith in God and how the sport taught him to deal with the highs and the lows involved:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Q: "What makes you confident? What is it about God, personally that helped you in a certain situation, that you saw God?"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fields: "The Lord. I think you just gotta find your confidence in him. And no matter what happens in life, you just gotta let him have control over it and just control what you can control. I think that goes with everything [in] life. Football taught me a lot of life lessons. Good times, bad times, adversity hits, but that adversity makes you the person who you are.”

Justin Fields' Jets contract does not guarantee him as a long-term answer

Joining his third team in five seasons is never a good look for any quarterback, but the Jets made a calculated gamble. While Justin Fields enters as the undisputed starter after signing in free agency, the contract allows the franchise to pivot quickly if things go south.

He signed a two-year, $40 million deal in free agency that has just $22 million in dead cap for the 2026 season. This will be the first year for new coach Aaron Glenn, and he knows that he can't waste any time with a quarterback he does not trust.

The last Jets quarterback selected in the first round was Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He also did not work out and was traded after three seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.