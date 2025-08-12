"Let's not Winston Wolf it yet" - NFL coach pumps brakes on Drake Maye hype train in scathing analysis of Patriots QB 

Drake Maye has an important 2025 season with the New England Patriots. Many have high expectations for the second-year quarterback, who showed promise in his rookie season.

However, amid the attention around Maye, an anonymous NFL defensive coach, who played against the Patriots last season, has pumped the brakes on the QB's hype.

"I remember coming out of our game, and people were like, 'Oh, we saw the future,' and I'm like, 'I don't know about that; he made about three throws,'" the coach said. "Let's not Winston Wolf it yet."

The Patriots took Maye with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He has a mixed bag of a season as a rookie, but earned a Pro Bowl honor.

Maye completed 225 of 338 passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also throwing 10 interceptions. He rushed for 421 yards and two touchdowns across 13 regular-season games.

Maye led the Patriots to three wins last season, but some are expecting him to guide the franchise into the playoffs for the upcoming season.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel speaks on Drake Maye's leadership

NFL: New England Patriots QB Drake Maye - Source: Imagn

Although Mike Vrabel is entering his first year as the Patriots coach, he has been impressed with Drake Maye's leadership.

“The expectation is that he (Maye) is leading this football team,” Vrabel said on WEEI’s "Greg Hill Show" on Monday. “That’s what the job of the head coach and the quarterback is. That’s pretty much how this thing goes. And that he can’t take days off. I mean, sometimes the performance isn’t going to be extraordinary, but the leadership and the demeanor has to be. And I think he’s learning that. I love the fact that he’s willing to learn and push and try to do those things to where he’s demanding of everybody and making sure that everybody’s on the same page.”

Maye played in two series in the Patriots' 48-18 preseason win over the Washington Commanders on Friday night. It will be interesting to see if he gets more reps in New England's second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

The Patriots will also face the New York Giants in their third preseason game on Aug. 21 before kicking off their regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.

