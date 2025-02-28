"Let Travis Hunter do whatever the hell he wants": Former MVP sends NFL teams clear message 

It's officially mock draft season and at this point, the consensus is that a few players are locks to be picked in the top five. That list includes Colorado duo Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, Miami's Cam Ward and Penn State's Abdul Carter.

The debate around the quarterbacks has been where they might land, or in Sanders' case, how far he might slide in the draft. When it comes to Hunter, however, the debate has been whether NFL teams will be on board with his plan to play both DB and WR, given the toll of playing 17 games in the regular season and, potentially, a few more in January.

Most teams have Hunter down at one of DB or WR, but former NFL MVP Marshall Faulk believes teams should let the Heisman winner decide the course of action.

“I think you let Travis do whatever the hell he wants to, as long as he can," Faulk said Thursday on 'The Rich Eisen Show'.

"Let’s be real. In today’s game, these dudes ain’t getting it for real. They ain’t banging it like that. I haven’t seen no corner come up and smack nobody up. Nobody’s doing that. At the receiver position, all the rules protect the guys," he added.

Deion Sanders makes feelings clear on Travis Hunter's two-way potential

On Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Hunter himself made it clear he'd like to suit up on both sides of the ball.

"Nobody has done it, but I feel like I put my body through a lot," Hunter said via clevelandbrowns.com. "I do a lot of treatment. People don't get to see that part of what I do for my body to make sure I'm 100% in each game. But I feel like, because nobody has done it, and I know I can do. I did at a college level."

However, Deion Sanders was a bit more pessimistic when it comes to that proposition. In an interview on "The Dan Patrick Show", Sanders said that coaches won't allow Hunter to play both DB and WR because "they can’t fathom what they can’t do themselves."

Sanders, however, also advocated for Hunter to play both ways, telling teams not to draft the Heisman winner if the opportunity to play both sides of the ball isn't on the table.

