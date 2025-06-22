"Levels to this sh*t": Tyreek Hill fires back at IShowSpeed after YouTuber picks Dolphins WR to race at Fanatics Fest

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has created a lot of online buzz in the track and field and sports entertainment community this offseason by publicly taunting Olympic sprint gold medalist Noah Lyles and YouTube star iShowSpeed.

Hill posted his thoughts on a video of Speed sprinting and beating social media celebrity Ashton Hall earlier this month on X. Although he acknowledged that Speed was the fastest streamer, Hill also said that the well-known YouTuber was still no match for him.

Hill challenged Speed to a sprint at the end of the video.

"Speed, you the man, but you still can't beat me and stop ducking me, dawg. I'm waiting on my turn," he said.

Speed hasn't yet responded to Hill's challenge. Hill has since said that Speed is avoiding sprinting against him, and he reiterated that position recently at the Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Kay Adams asked how Hill felt after Speed said he'd like to sprint against him, to which the star wide receiver replied,

"We all know that Speed cannot race me. But it's levels to this, man."

"He has seen what I finna do to Noah Lyles. Noah Lyles is ducking me, too. So Speed, it's levels to this sh*t."

iShowSpeed has repeatedly shown that he is more than just an internet performer with his entertaining mix of various physical stunts; he could also pass for a dynamic athlete. As for Hill, he is nicknamed "Cheetah" due to his speed and is considered one of the NFL's fastest players, if not the fastest.

At this point, though, it's still unknown if or when the YouTuber will sprint against the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Tyreek Hill first challenged iShowSpeed to a sprint in 2024

Tyreek Hill first asked IShowSpeed to do a sprint challenge after seeing the internet sensation lose to Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles by a narrow margin in a $100K race that went viral in 2024. Hill told Speed that he was faster and went on to propose that they should participate in a 40-yard dash competition.

Speed was ready for the challenge at the time, even going so far as to personally tell Hill that he would like to run against him at the Miami Dolphins' training camp. However, that race was never held because Hill refused to participate. This caused a startled Speed to say that the seasoned NFL receiver was scared.

Hill later claimed that he didn't race Speed because he wasn't warmed up when he arrived at the Dolphins' training camp. Since then, the two have been going back and forth on social media, which has further sparked internet discussion about whether a race will ever take place.

Tyreek Hill, who recorded a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at West Alabama's pro day in 2016, consistently shows his speed in the NFL by outpacing defenders.

He recently displayed that he is still a showman by participating in the Last Chance Sprint Series preliminary round two weeks ago, recording an outstanding 100-meter performance of 10.15 seconds at the age of 31.

