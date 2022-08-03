"This is one more domino to fall that confirms the Broncos will soon be relocating" - News of Lewis Hamilton buying a stake in Denver Broncos sparks rumor

The Denver Broncos are the latest subject of relocation rumors. The sordid act of a sports franchise moving city is nothing new, nor is it a happy occasion for any fanbase.

NFL franchises that have previously abandoned their respective cities include the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns, Houston Oilers, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Raiders, Oakland Raiders (again), and the St. Louis Rams.

Any stories of new owners quickly spark incessant rumors of shadowy deals to move beloved NFL franchises. The Broncos are no different.

The Denver Broncos recently announced their new ownership group will have Sir Lewis Hamilton on board. The Broncos ownership group is headed by former Wal-Mart chairman Rob Walton.

Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: “We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir @LewisHamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: “We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir @LewisHamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: https://t.co/kl2z04lKyk

Lewis Hamilton apparently has ties to the state of Arkansas (which is where the Waltons and Wal-Mart primarily operate). These days, small co-incidences snowball into conspiracy rumors.

One Twitter user claimed that this new addition confirms such rumors:

“Hamilton has serious ties to the Arkansas area. This is one more domino to fall that confirms the Broncos will soon be relocating."

Gary McStephenson @GMcstephenson @Broncos @LewisHamilton Hamilton has serious ties to the Arkansas area. This is one more domino to fall that confirms the Broncos will soon be relocating @Broncos @LewisHamilton Hamilton has serious ties to the Arkansas area. This is one more domino to fall that confirms the Broncos will soon be relocating

Is this something that could actually be in the pipeline? Or is it an example of adding one plus one and getting three?

Are the Denver Broncos likely to become the Little Rock Broncos in Arkansas?

AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

In short, no. Denver ranks 17th in a 2017 Nielsen Designated Market Area (DMA) rankings. Denver is behind Miami, Florida and ahead of Orlando, Florida. Little Rock, Arkansas, the biggest city in Arkansas, ranks 57th overall. Denver boasts a population of almost 3,000,000 while Little Rock has 200,000. Any move to a much smaller city would be a financial mistake.

For the time being, it looks like the Broncos will not be forsaking a bigger media market to move to a smaller one. So breathe easy Denver fans. That being said, the Seattle Supersonics’ move to Oklahoma City was an example of a professional sports franchise doing just that.

Though the odds are firmly against the Little Rock Broncos, anything can happen with motivated, multi-billionaire owners.

